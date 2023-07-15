SELAH — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles took advantage of four Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak errors to snap a 32-game losing streak to their rivals on Saturday at Archer Field.
The Beetles (23-21, 4-6) beat the two-time defending state champions 6-2 in the opening game of the doubleheader, their first win over the Pak since a twin bill sweep on July 13, 2016.
The Pak (27-7, 7-3) rallied to win the second game 11-1.
The mistakes started early for the Pak, and the Beetles took advantage.
The Beetles’ No. 2 hitter, Kaden Taylor, reached second on a two-base error and came around to score on a Xander Smith double.
After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first, the Beetles added to their lead in the second.
A single, a double and a walk loaded the bases, allowing Jacob Rettig to score on a fielder’s choice.
The Beetles loaded the bases again in the fourth, thanks in part to another error, before Taylor drove in Brayden Palmateer with a single.
A fielder’s choice kept the bases loaded before a throwing error allowed all three runners to score.
The Pak’s Connor Speer scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning, but Yakima Valley was only able to muster a second run, when Jackson May drove in Grant Chapman with a single in the bottom of the seventh.
Kaden Haffner got the start and the win on the mound for Yakima, working around four hits and four walks over six inning thanks to six strikeouts. Rettig closed things out, giving up two hits and a walk while recording the final three outs.
Ty Estey pitched a complete game for Yakima Valley, giving up six hits and three walks, though only two of his runs were earned. He stuck out six.
James Hull led the offensive charge in the nightcap. He scored twice in the first two innings, driving in a pair with a second-inning triple and a run in the fourth with a bases-loaded single.
Grant Chapman added two hits for Yakima Valley, scoring twice. Cade Gibson singled, walked scored twice and drove in a pair.
Yakima Valley’s ace Steven Johnson lived up to his billing, striking out six over a five-inning complete game. He scattered two hits and two walks with one unearned run. Johnson is now 8-0 this season, and 16-1 over the last two summers for the Pak. He also singled and drove in a pair of runs at the plate.
The Beetles and Pak will meet again for a pair at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
Pak highlights — Game 1: Jackson May 2-3, RBI; Grant Chapman 1-3, run; Connor Speer 1-3, run; Ty Esty 7 ip, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Game 2: Chapman 2-3, 2 runs; James Hull 2-2, 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cade Gibson 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, run, RBI; Steven Johnson 1-3, 2 RBI, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Johnny Romminger 1-2, 2 runs; Esty 1-1 2 runs. Beetles highlights — Game 1: Jacob Briones 1-4, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Xander Smith, 1-4, 2B, run, RBI.
