The Yakima Pepsi Beetles bounced back from a doubleheader sweep Tuesday to rout the Eastmont Strikers 20-4 Wednesday night at Parker Faller Field.
Simon Johnston's two-run double began his 4-for-4 night and broke open a seven-run first inning, setting the tone for the Beetles' bats. They also took advantage of five Eastmont errors after committing seven of their own in a 12-7 loss Tuesday, which followed a 1-0 loss in the series opener.
J'Den Briones tripled and drove in three runs while Nick Field went 2-for-4 with 5 RBI for Yakima. Eddie Messer added two hits, two walks and two runs batting behind cleanup hitter Kaden Taylor, who added two hits, three runs and two RBI of his own.
Kaden Haffner struck out three and gave up only one run in four innings to earn the win for the Beetles, who led 12-1 after three innings. They improved to 3-4 and will return to action with a doubleheader at Twin City next Tuesday.
Beetles highlights: J'Den Briones 2-6, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Kaden Taylor 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Eddie Messer 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Simon Johnston 4-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Nick Field 2-4, run, 5 RBI.
