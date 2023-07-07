A strong outing by Tyler Frieders and a burst of power hitting carried the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 5-1 win over Victoria in their return to The Orchard on Friday night.
Jace Phelan blasted his third home run of the season, his team's fifth, and Tommy Eisenstat doubled as part of a 3-for-4 night for the Pippins. They tallied three runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie thanks to three hits, capped off by Chris Clement's two-run double.
Last summer's ace, Frieders, improved to 1-2 by completing eight innings. He scattered nine hits and worked his way out of several jams, including a bases-loaded situation in the first inning.
Yakima Valley (2-2) stopped a two-game losing skid to get back to .500 in the second half of West Coast League play and will host Victoria on Saturday in a rare 4:30 p.m. start. It's the Best Night of the Summer at Yakima County Stadium and an Englewood Heights concert's set to follow the game.
Pippins highlights: Tyler Frieders 8 IP, ER, 9 H, 2 K, 3 BB; Tommy Eisenstat 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jace Phelan 1-3, HR, 2 runs; Chris Clement 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Beetles top Spokane
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles knocked off the Spokane Bandits 7-1 Friday night in the Firecracker Tournament at Parker Faller Field.
Nick Field went 3-for-3 with a double and hit a two-run single as part of Yakima's decisive five-run fifth inning. The Beetles took advantage of six walks and three errors by the Bandits.
Branson Rozier shut out Spokane for 2 1/3 innings before J'Den Briones came on in relief to shut the door. He struck out six batters and allowed only two hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Yakima Valley (18-18) will conclude group play against the Wenatchee Valley Current on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Beetles highlights: J'Den Briones 4 2/3 IP, ER, 2 H, 6 K, 3 BB; Nick Field 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
Pak win streak ends
RENO, Nev. — An error-filled third inning cost the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in an 8-3 loss to Clovis on the third day of tournament play in Reno, Nev.
Three errors turned into six runs and Yakima Valley's offense couldn't find an answer to keep its seven-game win streak alive, recording only one hit — an Eian Peralta double — over the last five innings. James Hull and Jackson May both singled and scored in the first inning to give the Pak a 3-2 lead.
Yakima Valley (25-5) will conclude group play with a doubleheader Saturday, starting with Santa Rosa at 4 p.m. and followed immediately by Chico at 6:30 p.m.
Pak highlights: Eian Peralta 1-3, 2b.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.