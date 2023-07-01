The Yakima Valley Pippins held off a late rally to beat Portland 7-5 for their third West Coast League win in the past four days.
Jace Phelan's RBI double and a pair of errors allowed the Pippins to quickly erase an early three-run deficit, and they took the lead on a Blake Balsz single in the sixth inning. He finished 2-for-4 and Zack Blaszak added a pair of hits for Yakima Valley.
Evan Hamberger gave up only one run in five innings of middle relief before Jackson Betancourt came on to earn a two-inning save. Portland scored on a two-out double in the ninth but Hamberger induced a flyout to strand baserunners on second and third.
Yakima Valley (9-16) will try to close out a six-game homestand and the first half of the West Coast League season by winning its second straight series Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Saturday's win moved the Pippins ahead of Walla Walla and back out of last place.
Pippins highlights: Blake Balsz 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Zack Blaszak 2-4, run, RBI; Jace Phelan 1-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Josh Hankins 2-5, 2 runs.
SENIOR LEGION
Pak advance to final
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak picked up a pair of wins over Northwest Diamond Sports to advance to Sunday's championship at the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament.
An offensive explosion produced an 18-3 run-rule win in the afternoon and Steven Johnson's complete game shutout gave the Pak a 6-0 semifinal triumph. Johnson struck out eight batters after going 4-for-4 with 3 RBI at the plate in the first game of the day.
Ty Moore also added some pop to the Pak offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI. Yakima Valley's six-run fourth inning ensured it didn't need to go back to bat for a fifth time.
It took the Pak (21-5) until the fifth inning to score a second run in the semifinal, when James Hull hit an RBI bunt single. He went 4-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI in the first game for Yakima Valley, which will play for a championship at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pak highlights — Game 1: Ty Moore 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; James Hull 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 4-4, run, 3 RBI; Johnny Rominger 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joe Bugni 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Steven Johnson 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 8 K, 2 BB; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 2-4, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, RBI.
-
Beetles drop semifinal
SELAH — A great start to the day against The Dalles turned into disaster in the semifinal rematch for the Yakima Pepsi Beetles at the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament.
Yakima held off a late rally to win 8-6 before a three-run lead disappeared in a 19-3 run-rule loss featuring a 13-run third inning. The Beetles (15-17) will have to settle for a consolation game against Diamond Sports on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Nick Field carried Yakima's offense in the opener with a 3-for-3 day, including a double and a two-run single in a crucial five-run third inning. Nathan Gonzalez also doubled and Xander Smith pitched six innings to earn the victory.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: Nathan Gonzalez 1-4, 2b; Nick Field 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Eddie Messer 1-1, 2 RBI.
