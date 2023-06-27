Yakima Valley's offensive struggles, especially early in games, disappeared for at least one night Tuesday at The Orchard.
Even a lightning delay of more than 80 minutes couldn't cool off the Pippins' bats as they exploded and then cruised to a 11-0 series-opening win over Nanaimo, with all of their runs scored before the fourth inning. Jace Phelan once again led the way by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to raise his average to .339.
Yakima Valley put up five runs before Nanaimo even recorded its second out. After the delay, the Pippins added two more for a total of seven in the first inning — three more than they'd scored in the first innings of their first 22 games combined.
Starting pitcher Tyler Frieders didn't return after a scoreless inning of work and is expected to start Friday against Portland. Devyn Hernandez stepped in to throw five scoreless innings, striking out five batters while allowing only two hits.
Designated hitter Jake Borst doubled and drove in two runs while Chris Clement added a pair of singles for the Pippins. They turned to reliever Andy Evans to finish off their first shutout of the summer. Ethan Salscheider's expected to pitch Wednesday when Yakima Valley resumes its three-game series vs. Nanaimo.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, sb; Jake Borst 2-5, 2b, 5 RBI; Chris Clement 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Kyle Williamson 1-4, 2b, RBI.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Late rally sinks Pak
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak’s early lead evaporated late in a 4-3 walk-off loss at Coeur d’Alene Tuesday afternoon.
Fresh off of winning five out of six games in the last five days to capture a championship in Missoula, the Pak jumped ahead 2-0 on Steven Johnson’s third-inning RBI single. He also homered to lead off the second.
But Coeur d’Alene hit a home run of its own to go up 3-2 in the sixth before Yakima Valley answered by tying the game on an error. James Hull and Cade Gibson contributed two hits each for the Pak (18-4), which will open play in the Emily Harris Memorial tournament against The Dalles on Thursday in Selah.
Pak highlights: James Hull 2-4, run; Cade Gibson 2-3; Steven Johnson 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
