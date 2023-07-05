RENO — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak offense roared to life for a 13-9 win over host Reno to open the Reno Knights 4th of July Classic Wednesday afternoon.
Two hit batters and an error helped the Pak score two runs in the first inning but it wouldn’t take its first lead until the third, when three straight singles started a four-run inning. Six more in the fourth gave Yakima Valley a commanding 12-4 advantage.
James Hull and Cade Gibson contributed a pair of singles each and Grant Chapman drove in five runs while scoring three for the Pak. Steven Johnson added an RBI single as Yakima Valley capitalized on six Reno errors.
The Pak (24-4) will return to action when it plays Nor Cal Valley Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Pak highlights: James Hull 2-3, 3 runs; Cade Gibson 2-3; Grant Chapman 1-4, 3 runs, 5 RBI.
WCL BASEBALL Pippins can’t hold late lead
BEND — A second straight win slipped away from Yakima Valley late in a 7-6 11-inning loss at Bend Wednesday night.
The Pippins led 6-2 before the Elks rallied in the ninth, scoring their last two runs with two outs to tie the game. Another two-out single by Justin Tsukada off of Joey Harmon ended the game.
Yakima Valley trailed before three straight two-out singles, capped off by Zack Blaszak’s two-run single, gave the Pippins their first lead in the top of the seventh inning. He finished the night 2-for-4 a day after delivering three RBI singles in Tuesday’s 9-6 come-from-behind win.
CJ Colyer broke out of a summer-long slump to go 3-for-4, highlighted by a two-run single in the eighth inning. Eight straight outs followed before Colyer drew a walk in the 11th, only to be stranded on first base.
Pippins reliever Evan Hamberger came out of the bullpen and cruised through five scoreless innings before failing to record an out against three batters in the ninth. Jackson Betancourt replaced the Spokane lefthander and quickly retired two of the first three batters he faced, but a pair of walks and an error on a slow ground ball to shortstop Josh Hankins kept Bend’s hopes alive.
Yakima Valley (10-18) will try to win the series when Wyatt Adams takes the mound Thursday night in Bend. He shut out Portland for 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on June 30.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-6, 2 RBI; CJ Colyer 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Owen Egan 2-5, run.
