RENO, Nev. — Another dominant performance by Steven Johnson carried the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to its second straight American Legion win in Nevada on Thursday afternoon.
The West Valley righthander's complete game carried the Pak to a 7-0 win over Northern California, one day after he drove in five runs to help Yakima Valley top host Reno 13-9. Johnson struck out three batters and gave up just four hits while allowing an opponent to reach third base only once.
Eian Peralta's double capped a three-run rally for the Pak in the third inning, and they added another run when Johnson drew a leadoff walk in the fourth. He came home on a two-out double by Connor Speer, who reached base in all three of his plate appearances.
Johnson and James Hull both added RBI doubles in a three-run sixth for the Pak, which has scored at least six runs in seven straight wins. Yakima Valley (25-4) will look to extend that streak Friday against Clovis at 4 p.m.
Pak highlights: Steven Johnson 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 BB; James Hull 2-4, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Connor Speer 1-1, 2b, run, RBI.
-
Beetles split doubleheader
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles bounced back quickly to end the first day of their Firecracker Tournament on a high note Thursday at Parker Faller Field.
An early offensive outburst carried Yakima to a 10-3 win over Lakeside Recovery following an 8-5 loss to the Spokane Expos. Kaden Haffner struck out four in three scoreless innings to help the Beetles jump out to an early 8-0 lead.
J'Den Briones tallied a pair of hits as an encore to his double in the opener, and Nick Field went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for Yakima in the nightcap. Jacob Rettig added two singles and a run after producing 3 RBI vs. Spokane.
Branson Rozier scored twice and doubled in the first game but the Beetles never led after giving up four runs in the first four innings. They'll host Spokane for a rematch Friday at 7 p.m.
Beetles highlights — vs. Spokane: J'Den Briones 1-4, 2b; Branson Rozier 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Jacob Rettig 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI. vs. Lakeside: Briones 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Nick Field 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Rettig 2-4, run; Eddie Messer 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
WCL BASEBALL
BEND, Ore. — Another game full of missed opportunities cost Yakima Valley the series Thursday night at Bend.
The Pippins lost 6-3 after falling short in their attempt to replicate the Elks' four-run ninth-inning rally to hand Yakima Valley an extra-inning loss Wednesday night. Seven men left on base in the final four innings proved too much to overcome for the Pippins, who only managed four hits.
Two of those came in the ninth on back-to-back one-out singles by Chris Clement and Jace Phelan. Gabe Villaflor, whose walkoff hit gave Yakima Valley a come-from-behind win over Corvallis in the home opener at The Orchard, hit into a game-ending double play with the tying run on first base.
Six walks by starting pitcher Wyatt Adams in just two innings created a 4-0 deficit for the Pippins, who drew six walks of their own to total 22 for the series. They struggled to take full advantage as the 2-5 spots in the lineup combined to go 6-for-53.
Yakima Valley's set to return home Friday to start a three-game series against Victoria at 6:35 p.m. The Pippins lost two of three at Victoria in June.
Pippins highlights: Chris Clement 1-3, 2 BB, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.