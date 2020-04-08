YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s an all-too-familiar scenario in these times. Once the dominoes start falling, they don’t stop.
Late Tuesday night, American Legion Baseball canceled its eight Regional tournaments and World Series — all scheduled in August — out of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
American Legion’s national board left the regular season up to the individual states, leaving that window open if the current health crisis improves, but Wednesday afternoon all teams in Washington were informed that the entire Legion season has been canceled.
Nevertheless, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles and Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak are moving ahead with their Senior and Junior schedules intact as independent teams, hoping the state doesn’t extend its stay-at-home restriction — currently in place through May 4 — so they can salvage the summer season.
“These kids have been hunkered down for a long time and will be for a long time yet, so we’re trying to do everything we can to not lose the season,” said Bruce Staley of Yakima Youth Baseball and the Beetles. “We’ve got a schedule in place and I’ve emailed all the coaches on it — they want to play. Maybe we’ll have to make some adjustments here and there, but we’re looking forward to a season for these kids.”
While the Pak and Beetles would be independent teams they would still draw from the schools they normally do and still play Central Washington League teams. One of them, Hanford, was scheduled to host the state tournament in late July.
“We’re still two months from our first game, so it feels like a decision that was rushed when it didn’t really need to be,” said Mike Archer of the Pepsi Pak. “While I wish we could’ve waited a while on this, once National canceled it figured state would follow. We’ve got a schedule and the coaches I’ve contacted still want to play if we can. Our kids are so excited to play and we want to, believe me.
“Our field has never looked so good, which is sad, because nobody’s played on it.”
The Beetles have their first game slated for June 2 and the Pak hope to open the next day.
Like all spring athletes, baseball players lost their entire prep season when the state earlier this week closed all schools for the reminder of the school year.
In the National Board’s official announcement, American Legion’s concern was having “more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff traveling and participating in eight regional tournaments and the World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.”
“The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty,” noted Richard Anderson of the Americanism Commission. “We felt this is the right thing to do.”
The Northwest Region, which would include the state champions from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Wyoming and Montana was scheduled to be played in Gillette, Wyo., in late July. The annual host of the World Series is Shelby, N.C.
Idaho Falls from the Northwest Region won last year’s World Series.