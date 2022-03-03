It's virtually impossible to be fully prepared for Ellensburg's unique combination of speed, pressure and size on defense.

West Valley eventually figured out how to attack it better than most in Thursday's 2A quarterfinals, forcing the Bulldogs to drop back into a rarely used halfcourt man-to-man. Before any of that happened, though, Ellensburg used a lightning-fast start to build an lead that turned out to be the difference in a 60-42 win.

"We always have to hype each other up and bring the energy right from the beginning so in the locker room is where it starts," freshman guard Jamison Philip said after scoring eight points and coming up with a team-high five steals in her first state tournament game. "We’re really all about hyping each other up and picking each other up to become better."

Katie Blume provided an early offensive spark with a pair of threes and eight of her 10 points in about two minutes. Coach Jeff Whitney said when the senior forward began to tire, others picked up where she left off to extend the Bulldogs' advantage to 20-2 after barely four minutes of play.

Nearly half of those points came off of steals leading to fast breaks, including a layup and a pair of free throws for Dylan Philip. The senior guard scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while contributing four of Ellensburg's 21 steals.

Despite 23 turnovers, West Valley still managed to attempt as many field goals as the Bulldogs, a rare feat for opponents this season. When Chloe DeHaro started to knock down some shots on her way to 18 points, Ellensburg's coaches decided to change their defensive approach.

The less aggressive man-to-man slowed the Eagles in the second half following an early basket to cut the deficit to seven. Such a close game counts as adversity for an unbeaten team with an average winning margin around 40, so junior forward Olivia Anderson believes the brief letdown could turn out to be beneficial.

"I think it’s good for us to play these closer games," Anderson said. "One big thing we work on in practice is these situational drills and I think that definitely helps us to know how to deal with these situations."

They made sure the single-digit lead didn't last long thanks to a 14-5 run featuring seven points from Philip and five more points off of steals. West Valley only scored six points in the fourth quarter, still good enough to beat the previous season-high for an Ellensburg opponent by one point.

More focus on the halfcourt offense allowed the Bulldogs to find Anderson, who mostly stayed around the basket for her 10 points. Whitney knows the 6-foot-6 forward can be an effective scoring option, and she also blocked two shots.

"I think offensively, that’s where her strength is, getting the ball or getting a rebound putback, getting to the line," Whitney said. "Defensively, she’s still learning."

Anderson said the speed and pressure of Ellensburg's guards make defense much easier for her, so she can focus on staying near the rim and influencing shots. She also came up with two steals and grabbed five rebounds, matching Quinn Rogel's team-high.

The Bulldogs may need more defensive help from Anderson in Friday's semifinal against No. 4 seed W.F. West and Drea Brumfield, a 6-3 Pepperdine signee. She scored 15 points in a 60-49 win over Ellensburg in a 2020 regional matchup with Anderson starting as a freshman.

"She's a super talented player," Anderson said. "So I'm super excited to push myself."

Brumfield posted a double-double with game-highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Bearcats' 48-41 win over No. 3 Hudson's Bay on Thursday.