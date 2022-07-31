Boys 2nd Grade
Game 11: JZamora 2, Paris SG 1;
Game 12: Yakima Rez Kids 7, Young Starz 6;
Game 13: Tune Squad 5, Big Greys 3;
Game 14: Mini Flight 5, Young Starz 4;
Game 15: Yakima Rez Kids 8, JZamora 1;
Game 16: Tune Squad 6, Mini Flight 5;
Game 17: Nose Pick & Roll 7, Triple Threat 6;
Game 18: Sunnyside Griz 9, Home Team 7;
Game 19: Yakima Rez Kids 7, Home Team 6;
Game 20: Triple Threat 8, Tune Squad 3;
Championship Game: Sunnyside Griz 11, Nose Pick & Roll 6;
Boys 3rd Grade Thunder
Game 9: Team Hustle 9, Granger Ballerz 4;
Game 10: Selah Vikings 12, Mabton Ballerz 9;
Game 11: Rookies of the Year 10, Lil Ballerz 3;
Game 12: Selah Vikings 8, Team Hustle 7;
Game 13: Lil Ballerz 9, Selah Vikings 7;
Championship Game: Rookies of the Year 12, Lil Ballerz7;
Boys 3rd Grade Cavs
Game 9: Warriors 10, Rebels 7;
Game 10: Lightning 3, Tune Squad 2;
Game 11: The Cool Kids 11, Warriors 5;
Game 12: Young Kings 8, Lightning 2;
Game 13: Heat Rising 9, Ball-Stars 8;
Game 14: Young Kings 9, The Cool Kids 7;
Game 15: Young Kings 7, Ball-Stars 5;
Game 16: Young Kings 11, Heat Rising 9;
Championship Game: Young Kings 9, Heat Rising 8
Girls 3rd Grade
Game 7: Fast Twitch 11, Lil Lady Ballers 5;
Game 8: TC Shooting Stars 9, Hoop Queens 4;
Game 9: TC Shooting Stars 8, Lil Lady Ballers 7;
Championship Game: Fast Twitch 10, TC Shooting Stars 2;
Boys 4th Grade Clippers
Game 9: Flight 12, Mabton Ballerz 2;
Game 10: Baller Boyz 8, Raptors 2;
Game 11: Valley Villains 13, Team Legacy 9;
Game 12: Baller Boyz 10, Flight 5;
Game 13: Team Legacy 14, Baller Boyz 8;
Championship Game: Valley Villains 18, Team Legacy 4;
Boys 4th Grade Mavericks
Game 7: Yakima Flight Boys 1, The Gentlemen’s Barbern 0;
Game 8: Money Boyz 13, Buzzer Beaters 12;
Game 9: Suntown Lunatics 5, Hoopin Hounds 4;
Game 10: Yakima Flight Boyz 8, Money Boyz 5;
Game 11: Yakima Flight Boyz 9, Hoopin Hounds 6;
Championship Game: Suntown Lunatics 9, Yakima Flight Boyz 7;
4th Grade Girls
Game 7: Chaotic Cuties 9, Baller Angels 1;
Game 8: Baller Squad9, Fantastic Four 1;
Game 9: Fast Twitch 5, Storm 4;
Game 10: Baller Squad 11, Chaotic Cuties 9;
Game 11: Storm 9, Baller Squad 7;
Championship Game: Fast Twitch 7, Storm 6;
5th Grade Boys
Game 9: Ankle Breakers 15, Basket Busters 4;
Game 10: Zillah Hoops 12, Sting 9;
Game 11: Ankle Breakers 8;
Game 12: Killer 3s 12, Nitro 6;
Game 13: The Guys 11, Blue Chips 9;
Game 14: Nitro 15, Zillah Hoops 8;
Game 15: Blue Chips 17, Ankle Breakers 9;
Game 16: The Guys 15, Killer 3s 11;
Game 17: Blue Chips 17, Nitro 8;
Game 18: Blue Chips 21, Killer 3s 7;
Championship Game: Blue Chips 19, The Guys 9;
5th Grade Girls
Game 12: Zillah Ball 6, Bad News Bears 5;
Game 13: Hoop Girlz 10, Storm 6;
Game 14: Lower Valley Randoms 6, Kennewick Crush 5;
Game 15: Lady Ballerz 10, Lady Dogs 5;
Game 16: Lady Dogs 7, Zillah Ball 6;
Game 17: Hoop Girlz 8, Kennewick Crush 4;
Game 18: Lady Ballerz 14, Lower Valley Randoms 10;
Game 19: Hoop Girlz 12, Lady Dogs 9;
Game 20: Lower Valley Randoms 8, Hoop Girlz 6;
Championship Game: Lady Ballerz 13, Lower Valley Randoms 7;
6th Grade Boys
Game 7: Bad Boyz 13, Cookies & Kareem 8;
Game 8: The Noobz 19, EV Hoopers 8;
Game 9: Cookies & Kareem 14, The Noobz 12;
Championship Game: Bad Boyz 14, Cookies & Kareem 13;
6th Grade Girls
Game 9: Heat 12, Wingz 3;
Game 10: Gunslingers 9, P-Town Ballers 6;
Game 11: Heat 10, Maverick 4;
Game 12: Gunslingers 12, Northwest Ballers 8;
Game 13: Dang it Heidi 12, Court Divas 5;
Game 14: Heat 9, Gunslingers 7;
Game 15: Heat 11, Court Divas 8;
Game 16: Heat 10, Dang it Heidi 8;
Championship Game: Dang it Heidi 17, Heat 12;
7th Grade Boys Magic
Game 9: Snap Krackle & Posterize 17, Wolves 6;
Game 10: EV Ballerz 11, Ball Boyz 9;
Game 11: Young Gunz 2, Killer 3s 0;
Game 12: EV Ballerz 11, Snap Krackle & Posterize 9;
Game 13: Killer 3s 12, EV Ballerz 10;
Championship Game: Young Gunz 20, Killer 3s 4;
7th Grade Boys Kings
Game 9: Fearsome Foursome 19, Z Legends 7;
Game 10: UntunchaBullz 10, Allstars 9;
Game 11: Air Force One 13, Fearsome Foursome 10;
Game 12: Lower Valley Ballerz 11, UntouaBullz 7;
Game 13: Cereal Hoopers 18, Yakima Flight 14;
Game 14: Lower Vallet Ballerz 12, Air Force One 9;
Game 15: Yakime Flight 20, Lower Valley Ballerz 7;
Championship Game: Cereal Hoopers 12, Yakima Flight 8;
7th Grade Girls
Game 11: Road Runners 9, Yakima Hoopers 3;
Game 12: Bomb.Com 4, Breeze 2;
Game 13: Hustlin’ Hoopers 8, Lady Leopards 7;
Game 14: Monstarz 4, Breeze 2;
Game 15: Road Runners 13, Bomb.Com 5;
Game 16: Monstarz 8, Hustlin’ Hoopers 6;
Game 17: Prosser Elite 11, Lightning 10;
Game 18: Pasco Heat 12, Yakima Punishers 4;
Game 19: Road Runners 20, Yakima Punishers 8;
Game 20: Monstarz 13, Lightning 12;
Game 21: Pasco Heat 12, Prosser Elite 10;
Game 22: Road Runners 10, Monstarz 7;
Game 23: Road Runners 14, Prosser Elite 13;
Championship Game: Pasco Heat 14, Road Runners 7;
8th Grade Boys Heat
Game 9: Tri-City Elite 20, Splashers 12;
Game 10: Auntie Slayers 20, Helpless Hoopers 10;
Game 11: NBN 20, Bucket Heads 11;
Game 12: Tri-City Elite 20, Auntie Slayers 12;
Game 13: Tri-City Elite 20, Bucket Heads 10;
Championship Game: NBN 20, Tri-City Elite 17;
8th Grade Boys Blazers
Game 7: Big Ballers 19, Splash Bros 7;
Game 8: Desolation Sound 20, Yak Town Ballers 7;
Game 9: 99 Problems 17, TC Triple Threat 12;
Game 10: Big Ballers 10, Desolation Sound 8;
Game 11: Big Ballers 20, TC Triple Threat 17;
Game 12: Big Ballers 12, 99 Problems 11;
Championship Game: 99 Problems 15, Big Ballers 12;
8th Grade Girls
Game 9: Slay Queens 11, Lady Pure 8;
Game 10: Elite Hoops 11, Riptides 8;
Game 11: Enforcers 12, Grampy’s Girls 10;
Game 12: Slay Queens 11, Elite Hoops 4;
Game 13: Grampy’s Girls 8, Slay Queens 7;
Championship Game: Enforcers 17, Grampy’s Girls 15;
Boys 9th Grade
Game 12: Dream Team 17, Hog Riders 16;
Game 13: Union Gap Sonics 12;
Game 14: Mighty Ballers 20, Splash N Dash 9;
Game 15: Triple Threat 18, Plateau Hopps 14;
Game 16: Dream Team 18, Plateau Hoops 9;
Game 17: Union Gap Sonics 16, Splash N Dash 15;
Game 18: Mighty Ballers 17, Triple Threat 15;
Game 19: Union Gap Sonics 16, Dream Team 15;
Game 20: Triple Threat 20, Union Gap Sonics 2;
Game 21: Triple Threat 17, Mighty Ballers 15;
Championship Game: Mighty Ballers 20, Triple Threat 17;
Boys HS Grizzlies
Game 9: Road Warriors 20, Legends 16;
Game 10: Selah Viks 18; Super Slide 16;
Game 11: Astoria 19, Big Boy Squad 17;
Game 12: Road Warriors 20, Selah Vikds 9;
Game 13: Big Boy Squad 18, Road Warriors 16;
Game 14: Astoria 20, Big Boys Squad 15;
Championship Game: Big Boy Squad 20, Astoria 13;
Boys HS Bucks
Game7: Dem Boys 17, Ballerz 11;
Game 8: Geeks N Sneaks 1, Trio of Trouble 0;
Game 9: Davis 20, Ball Squad 10;
Game 11: Dem Boyz 20, Ball Squad 12:
Game 12: Dem Boys 19, Davis 16;
Championship Game Davis 19, Dem Boyz 16,
Girls HS
Game 12: Native Reign 13, EV Ballerz 9;
Game 13: Prosser Elite 14, 4 Stooges 11;
Game 14: IDK 12, Fun Four8;
Game 15: Giddy Hitterz 15, LV Ballerz 9;
Game 16: Native Reign 12, LV Ballerz 9;
Game 17: Prosser Elite 16, Fun Four 2;
Game 18: IDK 10, Giddy Hitter 6;
Game 19: Native Reign 17, Prosser Elite 13;
Game 20: Native Reign 14, Giddy Hitterz 12;
Championship Game: IDK 12, Native Reign 10;
HS CoEd
Game 7: Nations 20, The Whistlepigs 18;
Game 8: Beauties & the Beast 2, Bricks & Chics 1;
Game 9: Beauties & the Beast 16, The Whisltepigs 14;
Championship Game: Nations 20, Beauties & the Beast 9;
Men’s 6’ - Lakers
Game 13: 4 Dudes 1 Ball 16, May the 3s be with you 8;
Game 14: The Straw Hats 2, Fourth Floor 1;
Game 15: 2 is better than 1 20, Familia 13;
Game 16: It’s up 20, Below Average 10;
Game 17: Rec Ballers 18, The Straw Hats 14;
Game 18: Da Boyz 20, Team Papi 9;
Game 19: 4 Dudes 1 Ball 20, The Straw Hats 14;
Game 20: 2 is better than 1 20, It’s up 18;
Game 21: Team Papi 11, 4 Dudes 1 Ball 10;
Game 22: 2 is better than 1 20, Killer threes 15;
Game 23: Da Boyz 16, Rec Ballers 14;
Game 24: 2 is better than 1 18, Team Papi 16;
Game 25: 2 is better than 1 20, Rec Ballers 15;
Championship Game: Da Boyz 20, 2 is better than 1 15;
Men’s 6’ - Suns
Game 13: Big Vatos 20, The Garbage Men 16;
Game 14: Junkyard Dogs 20, Elite Buckets 13;
Game 15: Straight Stripe 13, 3 ad D 12;
Game 16 Ball is Life 20, Los Cuatro Vatos 8;
Game 17: Guapos Borrachos 20, No Hops 9;
Game 18: Yak-town Hoopers 20, Family Ties 8;
Game 19: Big Vatos 20, Junkyard Dogs 19;
Game 20: Ball is Life 16, Straight Stripe 15;
Game 21: Big Vatos 18, Family Ties 16;
Game 22: Ball is Life 20, No Hops 10;
Game 23: Guapo Borrachos 20, Yak-town Hoopers 19;
Game 24: Ball is Life 20, Big Vatos 14;
Game 25: Yak-town Hoopers 20, Ball is Life 11;
Championship Game: Grupo Borrachos 20, Yak-town Hoopers 1;
Men’s 6’ - Warriors
Game 14: Basket Hounds 14, YSG 13;
Game 15: Brick Layers 20, Fighting Koalas 10;
Game 16: Harden The Paint 20, E-Money 12;
Game 17: Brick Layers 20, YSG 4;
Game 18: The Other Guys 20, 3-1 19;
Game 19: Basket Hounds 2, Team Heat Checks 1;
Game 20: Harden The Paint 20, YSN 7;
Game 21: JZFR 20, Z/G Town 18;
Game 22: Mama Giles 20, O Town Ballers 18;
Game 23: The Other Guys 16: Brick Layers 15;
Game 24: Harden The Paint 20, Basket Hounds 15;
Game 25: The Other Guys 20, O Town Ballers 17;
Game 26: Z/G Town 18, Harden The Paint 12;
Game 27: JZRF 16, Mama Giles 15;
Game 28: Z/G Town 20, The Other Guys 16;
Game 29: Z/G Town 20, Mama Giles 18;
Championship Game: JZFR 20, Z/G Town 15;
Women’s Open
Game 7: Team 509 1, Team 7 Forfeit;
Game 8: H Girls 20, Team 10;
Game 9: Old Heads 20, Yakima Hoopers 6;
Game 10: Team 509: H Girls 13;
Game 11: Team 509 14, Yakima Hoopers 13;
Championship Game: Old Heads 20, Team 509 4;
Men’s Open – Nets
Game 12: Team United 1, Camas Allstars 0;
Game 13: Ux Ones 14, Mamba Number 5 11;
Game 14: Farm Boys 19, Pippen Ain’t Easy 17;
Game 15: Hermiston Vato’s 20, Doomsquad 17;
Game 16: Doomsquad 20, Team United 13;
Game 17: Ux Ones 16, Pippen Ain’t Easy 14;
Game 18: Hermiston Vato’s 20, Farm Boys 18;
Game 19: Ux Ones 20, Doomsquad 18;
Game 20: Famr Boys 20, Ux Ones 8;
Championship Game: Hermiston Vato’s 20, Farm Boys 14;
Men’s Open – Knicks
Game 11: Buckets 1, Only Friends 0;
Game 12: Elite 20, Outlawz 12;
Game 13: Donda Sports Academy 20, Swish 11;
Game 14: Outlawz 20, TMG 16;
Game 15: Elite 20, Buckets 8;
Game 16: Donda Sports Academy 20, Outlawz 9;
Game 17: Grease Boys 18, RockChuckers 15;
Game 18: K.W. Allstars 20, WSG 19;
Game 19: WSG 20, Elite 19;
Game 20: Donda Sports Academy 20, RockChuckers 16;
Game 21: Grease Boys 20, K.W. Allstars 11;
Game 22: WSG 20, Elite 19;
Game 23: K.W. Allstars 20, WSG 16;
Championship Game: Grease Boys 20, K.W. Allstars 16;
Men’s Open – Celtics
Game 13: Purp 18, Very Bad 12;
Game 14: Shades of Brown 20, Dutch Bros Yakima 1;
Game 15: 50 Cal 2, Northwest Hooligans 1;
Game 16: Gods 14, Borracho Boyz 8;
Game 17: Court Kings 20, Bakla Boyz 14;
Game 18: Who’s Who’s 18, Hoopers 8;
Game 19: Shades of Brown 20, Purp 16;
Game 20: Gods 20, 50 Cal 20;
Game 21: Shades of Brown 20, Hoopers 10;
Game 22: Bakla Boyz 20, Gods 16;
Game 23: Court Kings 20, Who’s Who’s 14;
Game 24: Bakla Boyz 20, Shades of Brown 18;
Game 25: Who’s Who’s 19, Bakla Boyz 18;
Championship Game: Court Kings 2, Who’s Who’s 0;
Adult CoEd – Pistons
Game 9: Synergy 21, Justic League 14,
Game 10: YNTS 21, Dutch Bros Yakima 13;
Game 11: 1 Oak Ballers 20, Gym Rats 13;
Game 12: YNTS 21, Synergy 13;
Game 13: YNTS 20, Gym Rats 17;
Game 14: YNTS 19, 1 Oak Ballers 18;
Championship Game: 1 Oak Ballers 20, YNTS 18;
Adult CoEd – Bulls
Game 7: Elite 20, Creamy Butter 11;
Game 8: Savage Kingz 20, The Geese 5;
Game 9: Just Buckets 21, Lex Get Buckets 14;
Game 10: Elite 21, Savage Kingz 16;
Game 11: Elite 21, Lex Get Buckets 11;
Game 12: Just Buckets 19, Elite 11;
Championship Game: Just Buckets 19, Elite 11;
Family
Game 11: Shake N’Bake 20, Lady Ovo 3;
Game 12: Spida Webb 20, Ovo Basketball 10;
Game 13: Little Ardos 17, Ovo Basketball 10;
Game 14: Morford 20, Lady Ovo 11;
Game 15: Shake N’Bake 20, Trash Pandas 9;
Game 16: Spida Webb 16, Rugrats 9;
Game 17: G Family 13, 4 Big Guys 4;
Game 18: Bricksquad 16, Swan Town11;
Game 19: Morford 17, Little Ardos 12;
Game 20: Shake N’Bake 17, Spida Webb 15;
Game 21: Morford 20, Swan Town 10;
Game 22: 4 Big Guys 20, Shake N’Bake 19;
Game 23: G Family 19, Bricksquad 9;
Game 24: Morford 20, 4 Big Guys 8;
Game 25: Bricksquad 20, Morford 17:
Championship Game: G Family 20, Bricksquad 4;
