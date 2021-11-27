Over the course of their five-year college careers, two West Valley standouts became the unlikely foundation for Western Illinois soccer’s successful rebuild.
Lauryn Peters and Natalie Nagle both said they struggled through a difficult freshman year far from home with only two wins, a sharp contrast from leading the Rams to consecutive 4A state title games in their last two years of high school. But they kept living together in Macomb, Ill. and can look back with pride after playing virtually every minute this fall during the Leathernecks’ first 11-win season since 2012.
“Finally towards the end of the season I think we were at our full potential,” said Nagle, a team captain since her sophomore year at WIU. “We were finally clicking and the offense was scoring. It was just a really good feeling.”
With Nagle often starting the attack as a holding midfielder and Peters anchoring a three-defender back line, Western Illinois scored 11 goals while winning its final four games. The Leathernecks finished fifth in the Summit League, missing the postseason by a mere point.
That easily beat the league’s coaches’ prediction of dead last in the 10-team league, likely based on a 2-13 record during a shortened, pandemic-delayed season last spring. Peters and Nagle said the Leathernecks focused more on building for the future than wins and losses, so when they returned for their extra year they knew they could defy preseason expectations.
“We actually printed that off and we put it on our (locker room) door,” Peters said. “After this season, I’m hoping that coaches are actually seeing that this team is better than we’ve been ranked.”
Although she and Nagle will no longer be around to contribute, Peters is confident they’ve heeded their coaches’ refrain and left the program better than they found it. Excluding last spring, WIU improved every season during their careers.
This fall they took on a key leadership role to help 13 freshmen adapt to college soccer and understand what it takes to earn playing time. Nagle delivered four assists, including one to open the scoring in a 2-1 upset win at South Dakota that snapped USD’s six-game unbeaten streak and gave the Leathernecks the first of five conference victories.
Both former first-team all-CBBN selections started right away at WIU under second-year coach Eric Johnson, joining old club teammate and Selah graduate Ashley Kuhlmann. Peters and Nagle came off the bench twice each as freshman and started every other game of their college careers.
The duo began playing together with the Sun City Strikers before moving on to the Central Washington Sounders and later joining the Northwest Premier League’s Yakima United in the summers. Peters earned the Golden Boot award as the league’s top scorer in 2017 and 2019.
After shining as a defender at West Valley, she started as a wing forward in college before moving back to become the focal point of WIU’s defense as a junior. Nagle won the Big 9’s player of the year award in 2016 and remained a midfielder throughout her career.
She’s expecting to graduate with a degree in nursing next spring. Peters earned a finance degree last May and plans to complete her master’s degree in business administration with a concentration of economics.
“Playing soccer with a bunch of girls, you are around different personalities every day and you have to form with each one of them,” Peters said. “I think that really helps in the real world.”
Both athletes said they’re not sure what’s next after school, but they hope it will include more soccer. Nagle wants to eventually go into coaching, and neither one’s ready to see their competitive career end just yet.
