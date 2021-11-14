West Valley and Ellensburg received their assignments on Sunday for this week’s state volleyball tournaments in the SunDome, and Ellensburg will certainly need alarm clocks.
The Bulldogs, the CWAC district runner-up, was given a No. 10 seed for the Class 2A tournament and will open on Friday against No. 7 White River at 7 a.m.
West Valley, the CBBN district runner-up, received a No. 14 seed in the 4A tourney and is paired with No. 3 Lake Stevens for an 8:45 a.m. first-round match on Friday.
The 4A and 2A tournaments run Friday and Saturday and the 3A tourney will be contested on Thursday and Friday — all in the SunDome.
In football, Prosser will be traveling to the Bellingham area for a 2A quarterfinal against Lynden, with a day and time to be determined, and Toppenish will play a 1A quarterfinal at top-seeded Royal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ward to speak at QB meetingJerry Ward, recently elected president of the Parker Youth &Sports Foundation, will be the featured speaker at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
