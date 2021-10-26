East Valley struggled to pull away in Tuesday night’s first-round CWAC district matchup against a Prosser team it beat comfortably twice this season.
Coach Tim Ostrander said the Red Devils looked a little nervous, particularly before halftime, and struggled to finish their chances against the pesky Mustangs. Still, East Valley’s close game experience paid off as it never fell behind and ended overtime tied 3-3 before winning its third shootout of the season, 4-2, thanks to two saves by senior goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick.
Another senior, Jordyn Peterson, converted the winning penalty kick and teammates met her halfway back to midfield to celebrate the Red Devils’ first playoff win in three years. They’ll play No. 1 seed Ellensburg on Thursday at the CWU Sports Complex.
Olivia Jensen scored Prosser’s first goal in three games against East Valley this season, equalizing after Shannah Mellick’s early goal. Malli Rude scored to give the Mustangs a brief lead before Jarisley Sanchez answered just three minutes later with an assist from Jada Mendoza.
Mendoza scored to give the Red Devils a lead for most of the second half until Karen Villegas tied the match in the 75th minute. Prosser will play a loser-out game on the road Saturday.
In the other semifinal, Othello beat Grandview 4-0 thanks to three goals after halftime. The No. 3 seed Huskies advanced to Thursday’s semifinal at No. 2 Selah, while Grandview will be the away team for a loser-out game on Saturday.
