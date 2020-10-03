It was a scene that annually marks the passage of a season — Yakima Speedway full of machines in October.
The 33rd Fall Classic brought them out, 130 of them in five classes from across the Northwest, and the idyllic weather during Saturday’s qualifying rounds is in the forecast for Sunday’s main events.
And in the grandstands Saturday, a modest gathering of fans.
Yes, the gates have been open this weekend and will be Sunday as per the decision of track operator and local businessman Doug Betterall, a move that runs counter to state guidelines on crowd sizes at sporting events. Yakima Speedway won’t be the first oval track in the state to host a major event in 2020 but it will be the only one to allow fans.
Tickets will be $25 for Sunday’s three finales, an announcement made on the Speedway’s Facebook page early Saturday morning. For those not attending, a video stream will be available on Shari Garber’s Let’s Go Racin! Facebook.
Betterall, who lost all previous events scheduled this year because of the pandemic, has been trying desperately to get this final event in with some upside for keeping racing alive in Yakima. While allowing fans defies state restrictions he is providing a forehead temperature check at the gate and asking fans to wear face masks and respect social distancing.
On the track, reigning Fall Classic champion Randy Marshall Jr. of Moxee showed he’s ready to defend, turning the second-fastest qualifying lap of 18.990 seconds. Lynnwood’s Naima Lang, who won back-to-back titles here in 2011 and ‘12, was dialed in with the day’s best circuit at 18.857.
Brothers Owen and Tayler Riddle of Naches ran fourth and fifth at 19.047 and 19.141, respectively, and veteran local driver Jason Jefferson, who chased Marshall to the line a year ago, timed sixth at 19.159.
Sunday’s starting grid for the top eight won’t be decided by straight qualifying times. Those eight will draw for their starting positions before the 150-lap showcase race, which will include a break at 75 laps to add fuel and change two tires.
In Pro Late Models, Covington’s Jason Berg recorded the fast qualifying time at 20.132 and Yakima’s Jake Woods was second at 20.163. Jimmy Zorrozua was the top qualifier in Hobby Stocks.
Sunday’s schedule has been altered to move the 100-lap Pro Late Models to the first race ahead of the 50-lap Hobby Stocks main. The move was made to provide some rest for several drivers who are running both Pro Late Model and Super Late Model cars.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m. After racing has concluded, Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is expected to be on hand to address the crowd.