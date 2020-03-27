The Forest Service announced Friday afternoon it had closed all developed recreation sites in the Okanoagan-Wenatchee National Forest to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
All campgrounds, Sno-Parks, restroom facilities, day-use areas, recreation rental facilities including cabins and fire lookouts, and trailheads will remain closed until state and federal guidelines are lifted. State Parks and Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as the Department of Natural Resources all announced the closures of their recreation areas earlier this week in accordance with Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
The wildlife department also closed all fishing statewide for the duration of the order, which is scheduled to last through April 8. WDFW, DNR and State Parks all closed their campgrounds through April 30 prior to the governor’s order.