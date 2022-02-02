Multiple players with notable family connections to the program and a group of linebackers lauded by coach Chris Fisk highlighted the signing class announced by Central Washington on Wednesday.
Fisk said some medical retirements and players with eligibility left moving on after graduation allowed the Wildcats to bring in a fairly typical-sized 23-man class, despite the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in 2020 due to COVID-19. Before spring football starts Fisk hopes to add some more players through the transfer portal, particularly at wide receiver, where the Wildcats will look to replace productive veterans JoJo Hillel and Tony Archie.
Central still signed a handful of skill position players, including Burlington-Edison quarterback Zach Watson. His father, CWU Hall of famer Ed Watson, played for the Wildcats from 1983-86 and was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American.
"(Zach's) going to be a slot receiver for us," Fisk said. "He's got a ton of ability and we're very excited about him."
Another high school quarterback, Lakewood's Justice Taylor, is expected to play running back for Central after rushing for 1,395 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. Justin Brennan is the class's lone quarterback following his fifth year at Lakes High, and Fisk said the 6-foot-1 signal caller brings some valuable swagger and attitude to the position.
He might have a chance to throw to Wenatchee's Camden Loidhamer, a 6-foot-4 tight end who developed a strong relationship with tight ends coach John Picha during the recruiting process. Fisk said that connection and the opportunity to scrimmage against his older brother, redshirt freshman defensive end Chase Loidhamer, were both key factors in Camden's decision.
"Whatever Camden ends up playing for us as we go through this thing he's going to be successful because I've seen his brother and if the apple didn't fall very far from that tree he's going to be just like his brother," Fisk said. "His brother's going to do big things for us this year."
The same logic holds for Wahieloa Emmsley, a safety from Monroe who grew up in Hawaii with his brother, Central Washington linebacker Lewa Emmsley. Incoming linebacker Jairus Phillips from Camas also brings a familial connection thanks to his older brother, redshirt freshman tight end Titan Phillips.
Fisk called linebacker Quintin Yon-Wagner "the steal of this class" and expects the 247sports three-star recruit from Arlington to thrive with his size, speed and tackling ability. Central signed another talented Lakes senior in linebacker Mike Westbrook and went to southern California to find Brett McCalla, a linebacker who Fisk said decided late Tuesday night to come to Ellensburg rather than play at an Ivy League school.
"This is a linebacking corps that I just don't think we've seen here in the previous years," Fisk said. "A lot of credit goes to Coach (Nate) Johnson and our defense and how they've played in the past.
