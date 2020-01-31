200131-static.jpg

Follow Friday's high school basketball action in the Yakima Valley. Scores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

CBBN

West Valley 56, Eisenhower 53

Wenatchee 65, Sunnyside 34

CWAC

Wapato 67, Othello 57

East Valley at Ephrata, 7:15 p.m.

Quincy at Ellensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Selah 68, Grandview 52

Toppenish at Prosser, 7:15 p.m.

SCAC

Zillah 93. Cle Elum 38

La Salle at Granger, 7:30 p.m.

Naches Valley 62, Goldendale 47

EWAC

Mabton at Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.

White Swan 74, Lyle-Wishram 17

Greater Columbia

Yakama Tribal 74, Bickleton 40

Central Washington

Riverside Christian 65, Pateros 57

Nonleague

Connell 51, Highland 30

Sunnyside Christian 67, DeSales 53

GIRLS

CBBN

West Valley 63, Eisenhower 53

Sunnyside 52, Wenatchee 45

CWAC

Wapato 60, Othello 53

Ephrata 54, East Valley 52

Ellensburg 57, Quincy 15

Grandview 61, Selah 46

Prosser 61, Toppenish 42

SCAC

Zillah 63, Cle Elum 32

La Salle 60, Granger 15

Naches Valley 60, Goldendale 40

EWAC

Tri-Cities Prep 57, Mabton 31

White Swan 68, Lyle-Wishram 31

Central Washington

Riverside Christian 34, Pateros 28

Nonleague

Connell 51, Highland 17

DeSales 40, Sunnyside Christian 38