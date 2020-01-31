Follow Friday's high school basketball action in the Yakima Valley. Scores will be updated as we receive them.
---
BOYS
CBBN
West Valley 56, Eisenhower 53
Wenatchee 65, Sunnyside 34
CWAC
Wapato 67, Othello 57
East Valley at Ephrata, 7:15 p.m.
Quincy at Ellensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Selah 68, Grandview 52
Toppenish at Prosser, 7:15 p.m.
SCAC
Zillah 93. Cle Elum 38
La Salle at Granger, 7:30 p.m.
Naches Valley 62, Goldendale 47
EWAC
Mabton at Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.
White Swan 74, Lyle-Wishram 17
Greater Columbia
Yakama Tribal 74, Bickleton 40
Central Washington
Riverside Christian 65, Pateros 57
Nonleague
Connell 51, Highland 30
Sunnyside Christian 67, DeSales 53
GIRLS
CBBN
West Valley 63, Eisenhower 53
Sunnyside 52, Wenatchee 45
CWAC
Wapato 60, Othello 53
Ephrata 54, East Valley 52
Ellensburg 57, Quincy 15
Grandview 61, Selah 46
Prosser 61, Toppenish 42
SCAC
Zillah 63, Cle Elum 32
La Salle 60, Granger 15
Naches Valley 60, Goldendale 40
EWAC
Tri-Cities Prep 57, Mabton 31
White Swan 68, Lyle-Wishram 31
Central Washington
Riverside Christian 34, Pateros 28
Nonleague
Connell 51, Highland 17
DeSales 40, Sunnyside Christian 38