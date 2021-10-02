ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's football team was desperate for a big win and the Wildcats got it.
Pulling away with a dominant fourth quarter, which included two of Patrick Hegarty's three field goals, CWU defeated 11th-ranked and previously unbeaten Midwestern State 30-20 at Tomlinson Field on Saturday night.
A week after it saw its hopes of an upset melt away in the final minute against Angelo State, Central Washington finished its business with a pair of interceptions and a stop on downs in the final 10 minutes to keep alive its aspirations of reaching the Division II playoffs.
Trailing 20-17 through three quarters, the Wildcats drew even on Hegarty's 38-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter. CWU then took the lead when quarterback Quincy Glasper connected on a 26-yard scoring pass to Jojo Jillel with 10:21 left.
Hegarty, who hit a 45-yard field goal in the third period, padded the lead with a 50-yard boot with 2:21 remaining.
Glasper was 11 of 22 for 245 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 61 yards.
CWU improved to 3-2 and will resume GNAC play at Western Oregon on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.wildcatsports.com
