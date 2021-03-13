At least Central Washington softball knew its season would be ending before its last game.
The Wildcats watched the sports world shut down on March 12, 2020, before their doubleheader against Western Washington. Central's season ended following a 1-0 win over rival Western Washington, with Selah grad Maddy Zerr scoring the only run.
"We played differently because people started figuring out that was going to be it," coach Alison Mitchell said. "A lot more jitters, a lot more things that caused mistakes to happen. For the seniors, absolutely it felt good to win that last game and send them out the right way."
After the games both teams went their separate ways without shaking hands, an adjustment now common since sports began returning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But handshakes and high fives abounded less than a week earlier as Class 2A and 1A basketball teams competed for state championships at the Yakima Valley SunDome, where only signs and handwashing stations warned of what was to come.
Yakima Valley basketball felt the impact first, since a confirmed COVID-19 case at Everett Community College forced the suspension of the NWAC's conference tournaments on March 5. Soon enough, though, no athletes would be spared from the disruption caused by the coronavirus.
Just in time
Even as cases began to rise and the central Washington region saw its first case on March 5, most sports played through the weekend on both sides of the state.
The West Valley boys traveled to Tacoma for a pair of games in the 4A state tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. That Friday, Central Washington's women's basketball season ended with a school-record 18 three-pointers as the Wildcats nearly stunned No. 5 Alaska-Anchorage in the GNAC semifinals at Seattle Pacific.
Closer to home, several local teams spent up to four days at the SunDome. Two days before games tipped off, the WIAA acknowledged coronavirus concerns and issued safety guidelines but said the state Department of Health would allow basketball to go on in Tacoma, Spokane and Yakima.
When Ellensburg arrived to play the second girls game on March 6, coach Jeff Whitney and the young Bulldogs didn't worry much about the virus. They cruised past Liberty into the quarterfinals and played four games, capped off by a loss to league-rival East Valley in the fourth-place game.
"I don’t think we were even aware of the severity," Whitney said. "It was a great experience for us because nobody in our program had been to a state tournament."
One of his players even took the court despite feeling sick, as did one of La Salle's starters in the Lightning's run to the 1A semifinals. Neither player tested positive for coronavirus and their illnesses didn't spread to teammates or coaches.
"She definitely had a serious flu bug," Whitney said, noting COVID-19 would have likely spread easily in the facility's small locker rooms. "We just knew that she had a fever, wasn't feeling well and bucked it out for four days."
More than a week later, on March 17, the WIAA announced a spectator from Kitsap County tested positive for COVID-19. No other confirmed cases were connected to the tournament.
The Toppenish boys also made a four-day run with senior Isaac Perez helping the Wildcats finish sixth. He remembered the virus becoming more of a concern the last couple days, but he still left expecting to play in the SWX All-Star Game the next weekend.
Shutting down
As officials tried to reschedule the NWAC tournament, those plans mirrored the changing sports landscape across the country.
On Sunday, March 8, the league announced the tournament would be played at Clackamas and Linn-Benton in Oregon the following weekend. Then Wednesday night, around the same time Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA canceled a game in Oklahoma City, the NWAC said it would play without fans.
Less than 24 hours later, the tournament was officially wiped out along with most major college and professional sporting events. Both Yaks teams traveled to Oregon but never played a game, and over the next two weeks the tournament and all spring sports went from suspended to canceled.
"There was kind of a gradual buildup," said YVC athletic director Ray Funk, who went to Tacoma that first weekend as an assistant coach for West Valley basketball. "I think everyone was aware of the seriousness of it but none of us had firsthand experience with a pandemic."
YVC softball and baseball, along with Central Washington baseball, played their last games on Sunday, March 8. The GNAC announced sports would be suspended starting Friday, March 12, but allowed Central to play its softball doubleheader, which had been moved up to Thursday due to an impending snowstorm.
Coaches told players before the doubleheader it would be their last. Between games, Zerr said many called their parents to let them know, and both teams put all their seniors in the lineup.
"It hit very quickly," Zerr said. "I was so head-down focused on our season that I don’t think it really crossed my mind until they brought it up."
Although Perez played at the state tournament, he still felt the effect of cancellations. Officials scrapped the SWX All-Star basketball game, and football's Earl Barden 2A-1A-B All-Star Classic suffered the same fate.
“I was bummed just because it was one of my last times to represent Toppenish basketball or football,” Perez said. “But I knew it was for the (good) of everybody.”
Spring sports were lost Friday, March 13, when Gov. Jay Inslee shut down the state's schools through April 24. On April 6 they were closed for the rest of the school year.
Any hopes of return disappeared quickly as the virus expanded its reach.
Wyatt Berriman recalled being ready to help Selah baseball defend its 2A state title and potentially earn a college scholarship as a senior. He said players and coaches felt a lot of anger, especially since there had been no cases in Yakima County until March 12.
“It was just heartbreaking,” said Berriman, who committed to walk on at Yakima Valley College a few weeks later. “You wait four years in high school to be that senior, to have that Senior Night, to get that senior helmet, and it was just ripped away as fast as we got it.”
Still, Berriman figured Selah would find a way to practice, even in quarantine. Anything else was unimaginable, until Archer dashed those hopes in an emotional team meeting.
Mitchell remembers first experiencing a pang of dread during Central Washington softball's first road trip to Las Vegas in late January, when assistant coach Traci Tawney read a news story about the coronavirus in China. Tawney and her husband enjoy pandemic board games, so the coaches perhaps anticipated a little more than most about the reality set to arrive in March.