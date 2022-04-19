Steering a No. 3 seed from one of four regions to an NWAC championship not only was a tremendous accomplishment on the court but from the sideline as well.
That was acknowledged Tuesday when the NWAC named Yakima Valley College's London Wilson as its men's basketball coach of the year after the Yaks made a 4-0 charge through the conference tournament in Everett last month.
Wilson's team was 9-7 in a loaded East Region and beat all four region champions at one point during the season. Regrouping from a four-game losing streak in February, YVC won eight of its last nine games — the lone loss coming in overtime — and closed with a six-game win streak that pushed the season record to 21-9.
In the conference tournament, Yakima Valley opened the first week with wins over Green River (60-58) and South champion Lane (74-64) to reach the semifinals. A week later, the Yaks took down Olympic 77-76 with a wild comeback and then defeated Bellevue 70-57 for the program's first title since 2008.
YVC finished with a scoring average of 84.6 points a game and held two teams under 60 points in the conference tournament.
Wilson just completed his sixth season as YVC's head coach. His oldest daughter, Paris, earned her second straight CBBN defensive player of the year award this past season for Sunnyside.
Wilson's scoring leader, veteran guard Quentin Raynor from Vancouver, recently signed with Lewis-Clark State. Raynor, who also played for YVC during the 2017-18 season, averaged 17.1 points and earned all-East first-team honors.
Isaac Jones of Wenatchee Valley was named the NWAC's men's player of the year.
The women's awards, also announced Tuesday, went to Brooke Bullock of Clackamas (player) and Lucas Myers of Lower Columbia (coach).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.