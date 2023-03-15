Aliyah Finch
YVC’s Aliyah Finch looks at the basket while a teammate shoots a free throw during a game against Columbia Basin at Yakima Valley College in Yakima, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic

Aliyah Finch literally owned the East.

Yakima Valley College's freshman standout swept three East Region awards, including Most Valuable Player, for the recently completed basketball season.

The 6-foot post from Chelan averaged 19.1 points and 15.5 rebounds and, in addition to MVP, received freshman of the year and co-defensive MVP honors for the Yaks.

The Central Washington commit led the entire NWAC in rebounding, which included two 30-plus games, and tied for second in scoring.

Amy Sokaitis of Columbia Bason was named the East's coach of the year.

For YVC's men, freshman Javonte Darrett earned second-team honors and sophomore Bright Kari made the all-defensive team. Kyson Rose of Walla Walla was named the East's MVP.

The final four of the NWAC tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday at Columbia Basin, which advanced its men and women to the finals. The other men's teams include Bellevue, Clackamas and Everett while the other women's teams are Green River, Peninsula and Lane.

