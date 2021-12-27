Whether regionally or nationally, COVID-19 outbreaks and severe weather have caused significant problems for holiday competitions and Yakima Valley College's basketball teams have now been caught up in the wave of cancelations.
Both tournaments that YVC was scheduled to participate in this week — the men at Clackamas in Oregon City, Ore., and the women's at Lower Columbia in Longview — were canceled on Monday.
YVC will open NWAC East Region play on Jan. 5 with a doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley at Sherar Gym. The women (0-9) start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men (8-2) at 7:30.
---
CWU men's game postponed
Central Washington's GNAC men's basketball game against Western Washington on Thursday has been postponed "due to health and safety protocols involving the Western Washington's men's basketball program," according to a CWU release.
No makeup date has been announced.
Thursday's women's game scheduled for 5 p.m. against Whitworth, as well as the men's game on Jan. 1, against Simon Fraser are set to be played as scheduled.
Fans with a ticket to the event will be able to use their ticket at the rescheduled game once that date is determined. For any further ticket related questions, please contact Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.
