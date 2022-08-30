Sophomore Courtney Standley put together 12 kills, 14 digs and 22 assists as Yakima Valley College opened its volleyball season with a five-set loss to Bellevue on Tuesday at Sherar Gym.
Bethany Hunt also had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs and Dale Schrier collected 10 kills for the Yaks against Bellevue, which prevailed 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-12.
Alandra Acido-Pastor joined Standley with the setting chores and piled up 29 assists for YVC, which hosts Umpqua on Thursday at 6 p.m. Umpqua defeated Pierce 3-0 on Tuesday.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 19 digs; Brynn Widner 5 kills, 13 digs; Dale Schrier 10 kills, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 12 kills, 14 digs, 22 assists; Alandra Acido-Pastor 29 assists, 12 digs; Bethany Hunt 12 kills, 12 digs.
