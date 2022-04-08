A late rally cost Yakima Valley in a 10-9 loss to Southwest Oregon on Friday in the first game of an NWAC softball crossover at Dunbar Field.
The Yaks led 9-5 before giving up three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Tayah Townsend went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while Tiauna Walker and Jasmine Almueti contributed two hits apiece for Yakima Valley.
YVC will host Clackamas on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
YVC highlights: Jessica Stanfield 1-4, 2b; Samantha Shamhart 1-5, 2b, run, 2 RBi; Tiauna Walker 2-4, 2 RBI; Jasmine Almueti 2-4, run, RBI; Tayah Townsend 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Emma Jay 2-4, run.
-
BASEBALL
CWU drops a pair
NAMPA, Idaho — Junior outfielder Adam Fahsel doubled in the opener and was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the second game on Friday for Central Washington, which lost a GNAC doubleheader to Northwest Nazarene, 7-4 and 17-4. Zach Berryman was 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI in the opener for the Wildcats (5-13, 11-24), who play another twin bill against the Nighthawks on Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Adam Fahsel 1-5, 2b; Michael Copeland 2-4, 2b, run; Tyler McClain 2-3, 2 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Michael Peter 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Fahsel 2-3, 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.