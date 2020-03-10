YAKIMA, Wash. —Yakima Valley’s Jenni Johnson earned first team NWAC East honors while former Yakima Valley standouts Sailor Liefke and Marissa Cortes picked up a pair of individual awards.
Liefke, a guard who played at Sunnyside Christian, was named MVP after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for league champion Walla Walla. Her teammate and former Prosser standout, Cortes, won the freshman of the year award and also made the region’s all-defensive team after averaging 5.9 points and 1.5 steals per game.
Johnson led the NWAC in scoring with 20.9 points per game and shot 53.1% from the field, including 42% from 3-point range. The former Toppenish standout missed the first 10 games of the season and didn’t become a starter for the Yaks until their final two games.
YVC sophomore Tarryn Hart, a Toppenish alum, made the second team after averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Former Sunnyside guard Trey Sanchez put up 13.9 points and dished out 2.6 assists per game for YVC to earn second team all region honors as a sophomore. Yaks freshman Raymond Guillory III was named to the region’s all-defensive team.