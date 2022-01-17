PASCO — Yakima Valley’s potent offense was grounded on Monday by a Columbia Basin defense that owned its home gym.
Two days after rolling up 95 points in a win over Big Bend for their fifth 90-plus game, the sixth-ranked Yaks were slowed down considerably in a 74-62 loss at Columbia Basin in NWAC East Region play.
Held well under its season average of 91.7 points, Yakima Valley stayed with the Hawks until early in the second half when, leading 31-30, Columbia Basin broke away with a 13-2 run. In their first game in a month, the Hawks outscored YVC 45-37 in the second half with 50% shooting.
Quentin Raynor was YVC’s lone player in double figures, scoring 22 points with six of the Yaks’ seven 3-pointers and five rebounds.
Yakima Valley started well with leads of 12-7 at 14:49 and 14-11 at 13:13. After CBC used a 6-0 run to forge a lead, Conner Turner’s basket with 4:08 left in the first half pulled his team even at 22-22. Turner finished with nine points.
The Hawks took a four-point lead at the break and YVC whittled that down to 31-30 at the 17:53 mark. That’s when Columbia Basin hit the gas with its 13-2 run and the home team never wilted down the stretch.
Garrett Streufert had 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting for CBC (1-0, 8-4), and teammate Tyler Kurtz was 7-for-7 from the foul line with 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Yaks moved to 1-1 in the East and 9-3 overall and will host Spokane on Wednesday. With the women’s game canceled, the start of Wednesday’s contest has been moved from 7:30 to 5:30 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 22, Delgado 6, Kari 8, Braun 2, Turner 9, Tinley 3, Funk 4, Ilumoka 6, Chamble 0, M. Murphy 2, C. Murphy 0. Totals 23-59 9-11 62.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Garrett Streufert 19, Tyler Kurty 17, Jase Edwards 11, Rivers 8, Smith 6, Gerardo 4, Cooper 3, Munoz 2, Cross 2, Cloaninger 2, Speranzini 0, Gutierrez 0, Vidal 0, Betts 0. Totals 30-64 10-12 74.
Halftime: CBC 29-25.
YVC highlights: Raynor 6-11 3p, 5 rebs; Alexzander Delgado 4 assts, 4 rebs; Godwin Ilumoka 4 rebs.
