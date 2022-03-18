EVERETT — Defense may win championships but it comes in handy everywhere else, too.
A day after holding Green River well under its season average in the first round, Yakima Valley’s men delivered a shocker in the NWAC quarterfinals on Friday, knocking off second-ranked and high-scoring Lane 74-64 and advancing to Saturday’s final four for the first time in 12 years.
The Yaks led 31-26 at halftime and used a 7-2 burst to open a 62-54 advantage with just under five minutes to play. Lane chipped the deficit down to three on two occasions, but Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado canned a clutch 3-pointer at the 1:46 mark to fend off the Titans, the South Region champions who came in with a 24-3 record.
Yakima Valley held Lane to 33.9% shooting from the field and dominated the interior, outscoring the Titans 32-20 in the paint.
Quentin Raynor bounced back from Thursday’s off night in a big way, scoring a team-high 18 points and hitting four free throws in the final 52 seconds. He also had seven assists and five rebounds.
"They made some runs but we stuck together and overcame it," Raynor said. "In the end we made our free throws and that's what you have to do."
Delgado, who had one of his best floor games of the season against Green River, netted 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting with two 3-pointers and four assists.
Chris Murphy, the hero of Thursday’s 60-58 triumph with his putback with 2.2 seconds left, matched Delgado’s 16 points and his 7-for-10 shooting performance was a big part of YVC’s stellar 57.4% effort.
Godwin Ilumka had a team-high eight rebounds and West Valley graduate Conner Turner put together eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Yakima Valley (19-9), the East Region’s No. 3 seed, will take on either Tacoma or Olympic in Saturday’s second semifinal at 3 p.m. Tacoma and Olympic played in Friday’s late quarterfinal.
"We have the toughest region," Murphy said, "and that helped us prepare for this."
The East Region split the first two games on Friday as top-ranked Wenatchee Valley opened with a 99-92 shootout win over Skagit Valley and Bellevue defeated Spokane 65-60. Wenatchee Valley and Bellevue will meet in Saturday’s first semifinal at 1 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 18, Alexzander Delgado 16, Chris Murphy 16, Ilumoka 9, Turner 8, Kari 4, Tinley 3, Funk 0. Totals 27-47 16-22 74.
LANE — Brad Lackey 16, Jay Elmore 11, Ford 8, Wallace 8, Chatman 8, Crawford 6, McGarvey 4, Blythe 2, McAninch 1, Brown 0. Totals 21-62 12-16 64.
Halftime: Yakima Valley 31, Lane 26.
YVC highlights: Godwin Ilumoka 8 rebs; Conner Turner 7 rebs, 3 assts, 3 blks; Raynor 7 assts, 5 rebs; Delgado 2 3p, 4 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.