EVERETT — Chris Murphy’s offensive rebound and putback with 2.2 seconds remaining lifted Yakima Valley to a 60-58 victory over Green River in the first round of the NWAC Championship men’s basketball tournament Thursday.
The Yaks, seeded No. 3 from the East Region, trailed by five at halftime but used their defense to rally for the win, holding West No. 2 seed Green River to 20 points after the break.
Green River’s Trey Anderson tied the game at 58-58 with a dunk with 16 seconds left. But after an errant shot by YVC, Murphy was there for the rebound and game-winning shot to advance the Yaks into Friday’s quarterfinals.
Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado put together 12 points, seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and YVC’s only 3-pointer of the game while playing all 40 minutes. His seventh assist set up Conner Turner’s basket at 1:28 for a 57-54 lead, and Delgado made 1 of 2 free throws with 20 seconds left for a 58-56 advantage.
Bright Kari led Yakima Valley with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and he grabbed nine boards, helping the Yaks lead in rebounding 37-22. Murphy was also very efficient scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting with seven rebounds.
"We had heard that this team was really good on defense, but we wanted to show that we're pretty good on defense, too," Delgado said. "In the second half we made our stand."
Anderson finished with 26 points and three of Green River’s six 3-pointers. The Gators (19-11) entered the tournament on a seven-game win streak and were ranked seventh in the final coaches poll.
YVC’s Quentin Raynor, a first-team all-East pick, had an off day with eight points and misses on all nine of his 3-point attempts.
The East Region fared well in earlier games as top-ranked Wenatchee Valley defeated Highline 74-59 and Spokane, the East’s No. 4 seed, upset West champion Lower Columbia 64-63. Columbia Basin played in Thursday’s late game.
Yakima Valley (17-11) will play in Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal against South champion and second-ranked Lane, which beat Peninsula 82-68.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Bright Kari 13, Alexzander Delgado 12, Christian Murphy 10, Turner 9, Raynor 8, Funk 4, Ilumoka 4, Tinley 0, Braun 0. Totals 25-61 9-12 60.
GREEN RIVER — Trey Anderson 26, Anthony McDade 11, Foster 7, Bushnell 4, Cronk 4, Berg 2, Vaughn 2, Humphrey 2, Wallen 0, Clarke 0. Totals 23-56 6-8 58.
Halftime: Green River 38, Yakima Valley 33.
YVC highlights: Kari 9 rebs; Murphy 7 rebs; Delgado 7 assts, 4 stls; Turner 5 rebs, 3 assts.
