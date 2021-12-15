BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley watched another game slip away in the fourth quarter of a 69-64 loss to Tacoma Community College Wednesday night.
The Yaks trailed by just one after three quarters of the NWAC Crossover matchup and were led by Haley Wammock's double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds. They'll continue looking for an elusive first win Thursday at Whatcom.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 20, Carla Cardenas 12, Overby 6, Campbell 6, Garfias 0, Ramos 9, Carpenter 5, Standley 4, Luhr 2. 25-72 11-25 64.
TACOMA — Precious Serafica 24, Isono 9, Pasamante 5, Washington 4, Sanders 0, Grosvenor 8, Montoya 6, Phillips 4, Rose 3, Jones 2, Leausa 2, C. Sieg 0, K. Sieg 0. 27-74 6-10 69.
YVC highlights: Wammock 17 rebs, 3 stls; Cardenas 7 rebs, 2 blks.
