PENDLETON, Ore. — A day after pulling down 16 rebounds, Yakima Valley College’s Aliyah Finch nearly doubled that, but it wasn’t enough for the Yaks to record their first victory.
Finch had an incredible 30 rebounds in the game, but Clark rallied in the fourth quarter for a 59-56 victory.
Skylar Begay hit a jumper to give YVC a 49-46 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Yaks then endured a four-minute scoring drought to see the game slip away.
Finch hit a shot with four seconds left to cut the lead to a single point, but Clark’s Maggie Spencer hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
Hope Driscoll led the 0-3 Yaks with 20 points, while Spencer had 14 points to lead Clark.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Taylor Newman 6, Aliyah Finch 8, Skylar Begay 10, Hope Driscoll 20, Faith McCarty 12, Jasslyn Ramos 0. Totals 22-69 8-20 56.
CLARK — Haylie Johnson 0, Maggie Spencer 14, Ella Huntington 8, Chloe Wright 12, Taija Mackey 2, Ah’kazee Galloway-Davis 8, Hinei Aukusitino 0, Skyln Munson 5, Edna Niumeitolu 10.. Totals 24-73 7-9 59.
YVC 20 14 11 11 — 56
Clark 24 6 13 16 — 59
