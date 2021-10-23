A strong defensive effort by Yakima Valley started with two area players critical to the Yaks’ success this season.
YVC extended its win streak to three matches by sweeping Treasure Valley 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 and holding the Chukars to a -.069 kill percentage. As usual, Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman led the Yaks with 15 digs and La Salle’s Courtney Standley added another 14 from the setter position.
“I feel like defense honestly wins games,” Standley said. “So if you don’t have defense you don’t win games and I feel like everybody has to be ready for the ball no matter what.”
Standley’s found plenty of ways to contribute to Yakima Valley’s success this season, most notably by delivering 561 assists. The freshman’s 8.25 assists ranks sixth in the NWAC and she’s surpassed 40 in four different matches.
She credited Tallman for some of that success, since the 4-foot-11 freshman’s often behind Standley giving guidance. The two faced off against each other frequently as SCAC West rivals, but they’ve quickly learned how to play together.
Tallman leads the Yaks with 289 digs, good for eighth in the NWAC. Coach Darci Dekker praised the libero for how she’s made the adjustment from 1A volleyball to junior college.
“Nizhoni didn’t have any higher level volleyball experience at all,” Dekker said. “She’s come and worked hard and learned and is starting to understand the higher level.”
Standley’s also impressed the coach through her willingness to learn, something that’s been critical for a young team. A 3-7 start led Dekker to make plenty of changes to her lineup, but Standley said they’ve grown more comfortable in their roles.
Dekker’s seen progress in nearly all aspects along with some notable setbacks, including two season-ending injuries. They’ve won nine of their last 13 matches — picking up a forfeit from North Idaho due to COVID-19 protocols along the way to take over fourth place in the NWAC East.
That would be good enough to earn a playoff spot, and Standley said they’re anxious to keep climbing the standings. The opportunity will be available soon, when YVC plays the top three teams in a span of five days, starting with a home test against Walla Walla on Friday.
Dekker’s thankful for any opportunity to coach her team after the 2020-21 school year, when COVID-19 canceled the fall season and then prevented her coaching debut in the spring as well. The long wait finally came to an end on Aug. 30, when Standley’s 41 assists and Tallman’s 26 digs helped Yakima Valley defeat South Puget Sound in five sets.
“It was really tough (last year) because we just didn’t have the bodies,” Dekker said. “Trying to get things back as close to normal as possible, I guess.”
She brought in a freshman class of “very high-character kids” that includes Standley and Tallman, and so far those efforts are paying off.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 15 digs; Haylee Holker 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Dale Schrier 8 kills; Cheyenne Rath 5 kills, 8 digs; Courtney Standley 27 assists, 14 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 7 aces, 12 digs.
