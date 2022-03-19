As Yakima Valley’s baseball team gears up for the start of NWAC East in 10 days, the Yaks are trying to get more consistent production from its offense.
Saturday sure helped.
With leadoff hitter Hank Dunn pounding out two doubles and a home run, Yakima Valley’s bats awoke for nine extra-base hits in a 16-10 victory over Southwest Oregon in the first game of a doubleheader at Parker Faller Field.
It was just the second time in 13 games that Yakima Valley reached double digits. In the second game the momentum continued as Brock Molenda doubled, tripled and drove in three as YVC closed out the sweep with a 6-3 win to level its record at 7-7.
Coach Kyle Krustangel’s crew erupted for nine runs in the second inning and led 11-0 through three frames and 15-5 through six in the opener.
Dunn, the center fielder, was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI, and catcher Josh Davis also drove in four runs with a home run and one of YVC’s seven doubles.
Second baseman Spencer Marenco also homered and was 2-for-4 with three runs and 2 RBI.
YVC pitchers Carson Judd, Rustin Edmiston and Trevor Sorenson allowed five earned runs but also combined for 10 strikeouts.
Southwest Oregon, which came in with an 8-4 record, will play another twin bill against the Yaks on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Yakima Valley will host another four-game weekend series against Grays Harbor next Saturday and Sunday and then open conference play on March 30 at home against Spokane.
