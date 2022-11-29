Yakima Valley’s offense put on an impressive shooting display in its home opener Tuesday night.
The Yaks cruised to an 89-51 win over Grays Harbor, ending a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season. Faith McCarty scored 20 points to lead YVC to its highest regulation point total in nearly four years, knocking down 4-of-8 threes.
“I think she was getting those in the flow of the offense,” coach Robin Andrea said. “She was identifying where she can get her shots.”
He also credited McCarty’s teammates for finding the hot hand as she helped YVC extend a 14-point halftime lead. That offense became contagious, and even sophomore Courtney Standley knocked down her first career 3-pointer to help her score seven points off the bench.
She played for the first time in four games this season after leading YVC volleyball to the NWAC tournament. Andrea said the only sophomore in the lineup brought some critical leadership for a team relying heavily on six freshmen.
Point guard Taylor Newman scored 17 points and continued to impress Andrea with the way she runs an offense clearly capable of putting up points in a hurry. The Yaks also played their best defensive game of the season, and Andrea said they did particularly well holding one of the NWAC’s top four scorers, Sheridan Green, to 6-of-20 shooting.
Yakima Valley returns to action for two games later this week in Albany, Ore., starting with a Friday night matchup against host Linn-Benton.
GRAYS HARBOR — Elizabeth Serna 15, Sheridan Green 18, Hill 4, Dennison 3, Raffelson 3, Mathews 6, Sampson-Eastman 2, Martinez 0, Alexander 0. Totals 17-73 12-22 51.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Faith McCarty 20, Taylor Newman 17, Skylar Begay 14, Aliyah Finch 12, Hope Driscoll 12, J. Ramos 7, Standley 7. Totals 33-72 11-24 89.
GHC=11=12=17=11=—=51
YVC=13=24=28=24=—=89
YVC highlights: Newman 6 assts, 3 stls; Finch 15 rebs, 3 blks; Driscoll 10; McCarty 6 assts; Jasslyn Ramos 11 rebs.
