When Yakima Valley’s new women’s basketball coach arrived in July, four months before the season opener, his roster featured six players.
One of the incoming freshmen decided not to play, leaving Robin Andrea plenty of work to do in order to reach his ideal roster size of 15 players. Limited options with most players already signed made that goal nearly impossible, but he managed to find a team of 11 players by recruiting some fall sport athletes and others at different stages in their careers.
“We put a real onus on making sure that we had really good people and I think we accomplished that,” Andrea said. “We’re already in the process of working on recruiting for next year. We’ve got two commits already, so we’re building it as best we can.”
This year’s team includes only three returning sophomores — Eisenhower graduate Jessica Valentinez, La Salle grad Tahlia Klebaum and Sunnyside’s Carla Cardenas, the second-leading scorer last spring. She’s struggled to adapt to a different style of play but turned in her best statistical performance of the season in Friday’s 103-39 loss to unbeaten Lane, posting a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Yakima Valley volleyball setter Courtney Standley joined the roster along with three players from the soccer team and Haley Wammock, a former soccer and basketball standout at Ike who graduated in 2017. The 6-foot forward went on to play soccer for two years at Walla Walla and another season at Northern State before the pandemic wiped out her senior year and brought her back to Yakima, where Andrea found her through local connections.
“She hadn’t played basketball in four years and when she was a senior she was 5-9,” Andrea said. “This is a big learning experience for her and we’re really lucky to have her leadership and maturity because she’s earned her captaincy.”
Wammock’s emerged as YVC’s second-leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game while patrolling the paint on defense. The Yaks still need more scoring, and Andrea said a major emphasis before conference play begins in January will be creating more opportunities by reducing their 24.3 turnovers per game.
An inability to handle pressure proved costly in YVC’s first two games, when it lost a pair of seven-point leads in the fourth quarter against Clark and Edmonds. Lane’s quickness and aggressive defense forced 26 turnovers and buried the Yaks early in the first home game with fans at Sherar Gym since February 2020.
Andrea knows he’s facing a tough task in his first head coaching job to replace Adam Strom, who left after last season to become the women’s coach at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas. Strom posted a 71-59 record in six seasons and won 21 games in 2019-20 to qualify for the NWAC tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19.
When the team finally returned for a shortened season last spring, it won just two of 12 games and saw five others canceled due to the NWAC’s Covid protocols. But Andrea believes the program’s success not long ago and strong academics will be key benefits moving forward.
“Having five bachelor’s degrees, having as many full-time professors as we do, means that we can really go after all kinds of kids,” Andrea said. “Having on-campus housing means recruitment-wise, we can go out-of-state.”
Finding local talent will remain a priority as well for Andrea and an assistant he expects to add to his staff later,. But even though this season’s presented a wide array of challenges for the Yaks, who fell to 0-4, Andrea and athletic director Ray Funk believe the program could turn around quickly.
LANE — Bella Hamel 26, Sarah Ball 16, Kendra McAninch 14, Cooper 6, Bertsch 5, Addi Melone 13, Olivia Pierzina 13, McKenney 6, Katembo 4, Skinner 0, Scheppele 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Carla Cardenas 10, Ramos 8, Wammock 8, Campbell 0, Luhr 0, Valentinez 5, Standley 4, Garfias 2, Klebaum 2.
LCC=34=20=29=20—=103
YVC=5=13=9=12—=39
YVC highlights: Cardenas 14 rebs.
