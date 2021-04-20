As one of two returners back this season for Yakima Valley, Callie Delp did her best over the last two weeks to provide leadership and help her team improve.
Mostly, that meant checking in on social media to hold players accountable as they quarantined at home while following the school’s COVID-19 protocols. Most players grew up in the Yakima Valley and don’t live near campus, where they wouldn’t be able to access the gym anyway, so they needed to find their own ways to stay in shape and get shots up.
“There’s a park by my house so I’ve just been going there, shooting around, just trying to do little things like that,” Delp said. “We have a bike, (so I was) just trying to stay in shape and keep in contact with the team on Snapchat or whatever.”
The Yaks finally returned to practice on Monday for the first time since April 7, giving them just one day to prepare together for their first home game since Feb. 26, 2020. When Treasure Valley and YVC tipped off Tuesday evening with no fans allowed, the bleachers behind the benches stayed folded up and only four people sat on the opposite side before the men’s teams showed up.
An unusually quiet gym made it easier to hear players from both teams breathing heavily nearly every time they took a break to line up for free throws. Coach Adam Strom said he thought about slowing down YVC’s typical frantic place in a 117-70 loss, but he wanted his players to have fun and see what they could do.
“It’s a glorified scrimmage but we played harder and smarter in our scrimmages,” Strom said. “I think it was awkward for the players. Home court, walk out here and no fans.”
Delp led YVC with 18 points and agreed the environment felt strange, especially since she grew up playing in front of large crowds at Zillah. Even in their first game at Big Bend on April 6, the Yaks played in a gym with limited attendance allowed.
The pandemic pushed back the shortened season by more than four months and resulted in the NWAC granting an extra year of eligibility to all athletes. Delp’s not sure whether she wants to stay, especially since YVC doesn’t offer the best opportunity for her to become a high school teacher.
But she also knows she wants to keep playing basketball, and the limited opportunities this season could leave her needing more film. At least for now, as much as she hates losing, she’s glad to be back on the court and eager to turn this season around.
“Our team chemistry could obviously be a little bit better,” Delp said. “It’s just, like, what are we supposed to do, though? We’ve had 14 practices in the last month.”
TREASURE VALLEY — Lillie Smith 26, Maunayia Harrigfeld 16, Hanna Roberts 11, Valerie Vorwaller 11, Clark 9, Mercedes Bell 22, Mandy Belnap 10, Loveland 5, Davis 5, Lussoro 2, Vandermeide 0, Grooms 0. 48-85 11-18 117.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 18, Carla Cardenas 13, Abigail Zavala 11, Winslow 7, Picard 5, Valentinez 6, Klebaum 4, Hoberg 4, Lowe 2. 28-69 8-10 70.
Treasure Valley=30=31=33=23=—=117
Yakima Valley=20=11=22=17=—=70
3-point goals: TVC 10-24 (Bell 6-8, Vorwaller 1-2, Loveland 1-2, Clark 1-3, Smith 1-6), YVC 6-19 (Valentinez 2-3, Zavala 1-1, Winslow 1-2, Picard 1-4, Cardenas 1-5). Rebounds: TVC 56 (Roberts 11, Harrigfeld 11), YVC 20 (Delp 5). Assists: TVC 20 (Vorwaller 5), YVC 12 (Delp 6). Turnovers: TVC 15, YVC 17. Steals: TVC 6 (Smith 3), YVC 4. Fouls: TVC 14, YVC 16. Fouled out—Vandermeide.