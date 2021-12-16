BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley couldn’t dig its way out of a big early hole in a 71-47 loss at Whatcom Thursday night.
The Yaks fell behind 17-0 after one quarter and managed to cut the lead down to 13 with a 13-2 run to end the third, but couldn’t get any closer. Zillah grad Iliana Ramos nearly doubled her career-high with 16 points off the bench for YVC, which will play its third and final NWAC Crossover game against Chemeketa in Bellingham on Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Overby 6, Cardenas 6, Wammock 5, Garfias 2, Campbell 1, Iliana Ramos 16, Standley 6, Luhr 3, Carpenter 2. 13-50 16-24 47.
WHATCOM — Jewel Wilson 15, Madison Chisman 15, Neomi Davidson 12, Bracy 7, Graham 2, Kunzler 9, Anderson 6, Davies 2, Nehme 2, K. Wilson 1, Lund 0, Holz 0. 22-66 21-24 71.
Yakima Valley=0=15=17=15=—=47
Whatcom=17=21=7=26=—=71
