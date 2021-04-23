PASCO — Yakima Valley’s women’s basketball took an encouraging step forward Friday night at Columbia Basin.
A late three-minute scoring drought cost the Yaks in a 62-57 loss, by far the closest during an 0-3 start. Sunnyside grad Carla Cardenas scored a game-high 21 points and former Zillah standout Callie Delp added 17, including a three-point play to put YVC ahead 52-51 with less than five minutes remaining.
The Yaks started slow and trailed by as much as nine in the third quarter before an 8-0 cut CBC’s lead to 44-43. YVC shot just 32% from the field but held CBC to 41% and 55 fewer points than Treasure Valley scored in Yakima on Tuesday.
COVID-19 protocols forced both YVC teams to miss three games due to positive tests, including one for Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp. The highly touted recruit for the class of 2020 shook off the rust in his second game and sparked a huge comeback before the Yaks gave up the last seven points to lose 96-94 at Wenatchee Valley Friday night.
YVC erased a 37-point first-half deficit thanks in large part to Beauchamp’s 31 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and four blocks. Coach London Wilson said Beauchamp’s energy inspired his teammates to pick up their intensity on both ends of the floor.
“The guys around him, they were getting good looks,” Wilson said. “If you were able to watch the game his effort was even better than those stats.”
With Beauchamp often running the offense, YVC committed a season-low six turnovers and shot 49% from the field. The Yaks cut the deficit to 12 by halftime and tied the game for the first time with 6:44 left, then Sunnyside grad Trey Funk finally gave YVC its first lead on an assist from Beauchamp at the 3:27 mark.
Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado added 14 for Yakima Valley, which fell to 0-3 and will play at North Idaho on Wednesday.
CBC WOMEN 62, YVC 57
YAKIMA VALLEY — Carla Cardenas 21, Callie Delp 17, Ariel Winslow 11, A. Zavala 2, Hoberg 0, Picard 6, Lopez 0, Klebaum 0, Valentinez 0. 18-57 9-9 57.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Alyssa Agundis 13, Sanders 7, Fiander 5, Johnson 3, Holm 2, Aaliyah Anderson 13, Lexi Mercado 11, M. Zavala 2, Westermeyer 6, Guerrero 0. 23-56 11-20 62.
YVC=14=14=15=14=—=57
CBC=16=17=11=18=—=62
3-point goals: YVC 12-29 (Cardenas 5-8, Winslow 3-9, Delp 2-5, Picard 2-5), CBC 5-19 (Agundis 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Fiander 1-4). Rebounds: YVC 35 (Cardenas 8), CBC 46 (Agundis 7, Sanders 7, Fiander 7). Assists: YVC 15 (Delp 7), CBC 19 (Westermeyer 6, Fiander 6). Turnovers: YVC 25, CBC 21. Steals: YVC 8, CBC 11 (Agundis 4). Blocks: YVC 2 (Hoberg 2), CBC 3 (Agundis 2). Fouls: YVC 18, CBC 14. Fouled out—Cardenas.
WVC MEN 96, YVC 94
YAKIMA VALLEY — Christian Murphy 14, Alexzander Delgado 14, McMillan 3, Kennedy 2, Bryan Strom 0, MarJon Beauchamp 31, Quentin Raynor 17, Erin Chamble 8, Funk 5, Bryce Strom 0. 39-80 7-12 94.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Isaac Jones 27, Nian Allen 20, Dakota Moore 16, Jaylen Scott 11, Pacubas 4, Lino Manhom 10, Brown 5, Featherston 3, Arrasmith 0. 37-72 16-22 96.
Halftime: WVC 54-42. 3-point goals: YVC 9-29 (Raynor 3-7, Beauchamp 3-10, Chamble 1-1, Funk 1-3, McMillan 1-3), WVC 6-18 (Scott 3-3, Brown 1-3, Pacubas 1-3, Allen 1-4). Rebounds: YVC 34 (Beauchamp 16), WVC 38 (Jones 10). Assists: YVC 15 (Beauchamp 9), WVC 22 (Allen 8). Turnovers: YVC 6, WVC 11. Steals: YVC 5 (Beauchamp 4), WVC 4. Blocks: YVC 5 (4 blocks), WVC 18 (3). Fouls: YVC 18, WVC 18. Fouled out—Murphy.