Yakima Valley volleyball continued to roll with its eighth straight win Wednesday night.
The Yaks traveled to Blue Mountain and left with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 sweep, led by seven kills, 15 assists and eight digs from La Salle graduate Courtney Standley. Former Zillah standout Brynn Widner added six kills to complement 13 digs and Jessica Mariscal posted a team-high eight kills.
YVC’s only lost three sets in four league matches, including two sets at Treasure Valley on Sept. 14. The Sept. 20 NWAC coaches poll ranked the Yaks 10th, behind league rivals No. 6 North Idaho and No. 2 Columbia Basin.
Before a big trip to CBC on Saturday, Yakima Valley’s set to host Wentachee Valley Friday night at 6 p.m.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 13 perfect passes, 22 digs, 4 assists; Brynn Widner 6 kills, 13 digs, ace; Dale Schrier 6 kills; Courtney Standley 7 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 15 assists, 8 digs; Bethany Hunt 6 kills, 2 blocks; Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, 7 digs.
