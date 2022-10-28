After dropping the first two sets, Yakima Valley came roaring back, ripping off three straight set wins to beat Columbia Basin and pull into a tie with the Hawks for second place in NWAC East volleyball.
La Salle grad Courtney Standley led the way as the Yaks rallied past the Hawks 20-25, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-9, for their sixth straight win Friday in the home finale at Sherar Gym.
Standley recorded a triple-double, 18 kills, 23 assists, 17 digs, to pace the Yaks. Brynn Widner added six kills and 19 digs.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Yakima Valley is 12-2 in league play and just a game in the loss column behind first-place North Idaho.
With a win Wednesday at fifth-place Spokane, the Yaks have a chance to play for the East title against North Idaho next Friday.
YVC highlights: Courtney Standley 18 kills, 23 assists, 17 digs; Brynn Widner 6 kills, 19 digs; Dale Schrier 10 kills, 5 digs; Emma Mariscal 13 kills; Alandra Acido-Pastor 13 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces. Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, 12 digs.
