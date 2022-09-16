GRESHAM, Ore. — Yakima Valley extended its winning streak to four matches with a a pair of sweeps of against host Mt. Hood and Walla Walla on the first day of the NWAC Crossover at the Yoshida Event Center.
The Yaks began play in the morning by beating Mount Hood 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 and returned in the afternoon to knock off Walla Walla 25-18, 27-25, 26-24. La Salle grad Courtney Standley posted a team-high 10 kills to go along with seven digs and nine assists in the first match, then Jessica Mariscal led YVC with 10 kills in their second match.
Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman totaled a team-high 34 kills for the Yaks, who will conclude play in Gresham on Saturday against Green River at 11 a.m. and a team to be determined at either 1 or 3 p.m.
YVC highlights vs. Mount Hood: Courtney Standley 10 kills, 7 digs, 9 assists; Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Dale Schrier 5 kills, 2 blocks; Nizhoni Tallman 20 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 8 kills, 17 assists; Brynn Widner 7 kills, 4 aces.
YVC highlights vs. Walla Walla: Acido-Pastor 5 digs, 14 assists, ace; Standley 8 kills, 7 digs, 12 assists, ace; Tallman 14 digs; Widner 9 digs, block; J. Mariscal 10 kills, 7 digs, block, ace; Schrier 7 kills, kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.