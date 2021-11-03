PASCO — Yakima Valley clinched a postseason spot in emphatic fashion, sweeping first-place Columbia Basin 25-19, 27-25, 25-10.
Haylee Holker propelled the Yaks to their fifth straight win — not including a COVID-19 forfeit victory — with 15 kills and 13 digs. La Salle graduate Courtney Standley added 21 assists, 6 kills and 9 assists for YVC, which will play at Treasure Valley Saturday before closing out the regular season next week.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 14 digs, 2 aces; Haylee Holker 15 kills, 13 digs; Dale Schrier 6 kills; Courtney Standley 6 kills, 21 assists, 9 digs; Brinley Forsgren 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 14 assists, 9 digs; Emaline Mariscal 4 kills.
