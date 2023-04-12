WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley did enough to earn a split Wednesday night at Walla Walla.
After losing the first game 12-2 in seven innings, the Yaks jumped out to an early three-run lead and held on to win 4-1, handing the Warriors only their second loss in their last nine games. Peyton Rickard hit a two-run double for Yakima Valley in the first inning and Julien Abraham gave up only one run on three hits in six innings of work.
The Yaks (5-4 NWAC East, 11-20 overall) will host Walla Walla for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Andrew Graham 1-3, run, RBI, sb; Game 2: Julien Abraham 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Peyton Rickard 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Matthew Sauve 2-4.
