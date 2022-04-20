PASCO — Yakima Valley’s nine-game winning streak finally ended in the second game of a doubleheader split at Columbia Basin on Wednesday afternoon.
Dane Fraser’s two-run double and a Ryne Hays RBI single in the top of the ninth gave the Yaks a 6-3 win to start the day. Jace Hanson struck out five in six shutout innings against a CBC offense ranked second in the NWAC in runs.
YVC showed why it ranks third thanks to two runs and a triple from leadoff hitter Hank Dunn. Jagger Harris closed out the game on the mound to earn his second win of the season.
That win marked the eighth time during their winning streak that the Yaks scored at least six runs, including a stretch of five straight games with at least 10. Dunn leads the league with a .444 batting average and has scored a team-high 35 runs.
He scored a third Tuesday on Fraser’s third-inning single to give Yakima Valley an early lead in Game 2 before CBC rallied to hand the Yaks a 3-1 loss. Kevin Corder went 2-for-3 and YVC pitchers held the Hawks to just four hits.
The two teams will meet for another doubleheader in Yakima on Saturday at 1 p.m. Yakima Valley remained tied for second in the NWAC East after Treasure Valley split a doubleheader against Spokane on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL SPLIT: Emmaleena Wood struck out 10 and Ivy Barnes doubled in two runs to lead Yakima Valley softball to a 7-4 win over Big Bend in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at home.
Big Bend earned a split by winning the second game 6-2.
Jessica Stanfield was 4-for-7 for the day with two doubles and a stolen base. Samantha Shamhart, Tiauna Walker, Stanfield and Barnes all had doubles in the opener.
