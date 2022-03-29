Yakima Valley earned a split at home against Wenatchee Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Jay and Tayah Townsend both contributed two RBI to help pitcher Emmalena Wood in a 4-3 win to start the day. Helina Hahn went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and 3 RBI for the Yaks in an 8-5 loss.
They’ll travel to North Idaho for a doubleheader on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Emma Jay 1-3, 2 RBI; Tayah Townsend 2-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jay 3b; Jessica Stanfield 2-4; Helina Hahn 2-4, 3b, HR, 3 RBI.
