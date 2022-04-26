WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley softball picked up another win behind a productive offense Tuesday at Wenatchee.
The Yaks won the opener 12-4 and took a five-run lead before the Knights roared back to hand YVC a 19-8 loss with the help of a 17-run first inning. Jessica Stanfield, former West Valley outfielder Jasmine Almueti and Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman posted four hits each, including a home run for Stanfield in the second game.
Ivy Barnes doubled and drove in five runs in Game 1, when Stanfield, Almueti and Helina Hahn added doubles as well. Stanfield scored a team-high five runs and never failed to reach base in seven plate appearances for the day.
Yakima Valley will play a doubleheader at Columbia Basin on Friday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Nizhoni Tallman 2-4, 2 runs; Jessica Stanfield 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jasmine Almueti 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Ivy Barnes 2-4, 2b, 5 RBI; Helina Hahn 1-3, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Tallman 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Stanfield 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-3, run, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.