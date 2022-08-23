TUKWILA — Yakima Valley gave Josh Vega a 3-1 win over Whatcom in his college coaching debut Tuesday night at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.
Sophomore Rachel Farr scored the first goal and assisted the second to help the Yaks win their seventh straight nonleague opener. Ella McKenna and Kennedy Leach both scored in the second half for YVC.
Both Whatcom and Pierce, the Yaks' opponent at Starfire on Wednesday, reached the NWAC playoffs last season. YVC will host Whatcom in its home opener on Sept. 7 and begin league NWAC East play Sept. 10 at Walla Walla.
First half: 1, YVC, Rachel Farr, (Ella McKenna), 12:00.
Second half: 2, YVC, McKenna (Farr), 50:00; 3, YVC, Kennedy Leach (Mackenzie Kitt), 54:00.
