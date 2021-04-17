Yakima Valley possessed the ball well after halftime but couldn't find the equalizer in a 1-0 home loss to Walla Walla Saturday afternoon.
Emmy Williams took advantage of a defensive mistake to put the Warriors ahead and they forced six saves from Yaks goalkeeper Sophia Pixton. Yakima Valley's best chance came in the 79th minute, when Gabby Nguyen put a well-placed cross from Isella Olivera just over the crossbar.
Olivera said scoring goals continues to be a concern for YVC, which missed several opportunities in a 2-1 win at Blue Mountain last Wednesday. The Yaks (1-2) will go back on the road to face Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Walla Walla, Emmy Williams, 6:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Josie Gunter (W) 3, Sophia Pixton (Y) 6.