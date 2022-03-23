Yakima Valley hired a familiar face to lead its women's soccer program.
Central Washington Sounders and Yakima United coach Josh Vega's set to take over immediately, the school announced Wednesday afternoon. Vega said he's already heard from some local players and believes his presence could convince more of them to stay rather than going to other NWAC schools.
"It's definitely going to be something that I'm excited to experience," Vega said. "I have such a good connection with a large base of players in the area already through club."
CWS director Marty Lackey encouraged Vega to apply, and he's expecting to maintain his responsibilities as a coach for the club. Yakima United won't field a women's team this summer, which Vega said should give him more time to prepare for the fall college season.
He takes over for Abby Drollinger, a Naches Valley graduate who left to become an assistant coach at Navarro College in Texas. Drollinger posted a record of 45-38-14 in six years, including a 31-16-5 mark over the last three full seasons, excluding the shortened 2021 spring season.
Vega's hoping to build on that success and take YVC back to the NWAC tournament for the first time since 2011. The administrative duties of a college coach will be a new challenge and he's looking forward to spending more time training and studying game footage with his team.
"I like to coach attack-minded players that want to have possession of the ball and play aggressively," Vega said. "Hopefully create an entertaining brand of soccer that the people in the area want to come watch."
He served on the Yakima United staff from 2014-2021 and coached CWS players aged 8-18 for the past five years. That included Selah graduate Sierra Richardson, who will be a sophomore for the midfielder for the Yaks next season.
