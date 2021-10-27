PASCO — Yakima Valley’s season ended on a sour note with a 3-0 loss at Columbia Basin Wednesday afternoon.
The Yaks’ loss combined with a Spokane win over North Idaho kept Yakima Valley from earning the NWAC’s third and final playoff spot. YVC finished 9-5 overall and 7-5 in league play.
First half: 1, CBC, Hali’a Kalehuawehe (Kylee Alvarez), 2:00; 2, CBC, Cassidie Andrews (Amaree Moore).
Second half: Kassaid Suitonu (Kalehuawehe), 78:00.
Saves: Sophie Pixton (YV) 5; RiaJo Schwartc (CB) 2, Melissa Aris (CB) 3.
