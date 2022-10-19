Yakima Valley’s final home game represented another sign of progress through a difficult season.
The Yaks still came up short in a hard-fought 1-0 loss Wednesday to third-place North Idaho, which has allowed only two goals in its past 10 matches. But even with key starters sidelined by injuries, YVC stayed much more competitive than in a 4-0 loss at NIC last month.
“They’ve dealt with a lot of adversity and they’ve come through and they’re still improving results after result after result with fewer players and more injuries,” first-year coach Josh Vega said. “I feel like they deserve a little bit more than they’ve gotten in terms of some of the games.”
YVC’s scoring margin improved in its second match against every NWAC East opponent, even though turning a 2-0 loss to Walla Walla into a 0-0 draw was the only different outcome. The Yaks’ record of 5-7-1 puts them solidly in fifth place, one spot away from reaching the NWAC playoffs.
Just 12 healthy players remained as West Valley graduate Mackenzie Kitt looked on in a protective boot and forward Rachel Farr stood near the bench on crutches. The sophomore forward’s team-highs of nine goals and six assists gave her 24 points, good for sixth in the NWAC before she suffered a knee injury at Spokane last week.
Although eight sophomore starters will leave the program after next Wednesday’s season finale at Wenatchee Valley, Vega’s optimistic about the future thanks to a strong group of freshman and a promising recruiting class.
First half: 1, NIC, Teresa Ledezma, 20:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Kaycee Chavez (NIC) 8; Addisen Somes (YVC) 10.
